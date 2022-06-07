A recent interview with Francesca Tinazzi, responsible for environmental matters at her family’s eponymous estates, focused on the company’s commitment to sustainability.

“Tradition and innovation are inextricably linked to Tinazzi’s philosophy,” Francesca explained. “In 53 years of activity, we have integrated the expression of the territories where the company operates in both the north and south of Italy, with complete respect for the environment and sustainable development.”

Tinazzi’s path to sustainability began in the 2000s with state-of-the-art viticulture and cellar management, including the gradual adoption of supply chain traceability systems and compliance with technical certifications. In recent years, the company has steadily increased its commitment to environmental sustainability, both in regards to facilities management and wine production.

With the publication, in 2021, of the first Tinazzi Sustainability Report, the company declared its credentials. The document gives an overview of a company that sees itself as a model of both economic growth and sustainability, in the context of the natural environment in which it operates, the people that are its management and staff, and the communities in which it is embedded.

The concept that is the cornerstone of this new project encapsulates key values: evolution, change, revolution, and commitment to the future. These provide the foundations of the company’s slogan: “TINAZZI (R)EVOLUTION”.

Tinazzi’s commitment to the environment is reflected primarily in its organic wine ranges. The company’s vineyards are already partly organic certified, with the remainder under conversion; and by 2023 all the vineyards will be certified organic. Likewise, all winemaking processes follow European organic standards.

“The year 2021, although still affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, was the year when the collective consciousness became aware of the importance of environmental sustainability,” Francesca explained. “Issues such as the fight against climate change and its consequences, the circular economy, and the supply of energy from renewable sources, have finally been brought to the attention of both the general public and international institutions.”

“As far as wineries like ours are concerned, environmental protection has become part of everyday life. It could not be otherwise, since we work in close contact with nature every day and enjoy one of its most precious fruits: the grape. It is therefore our duty to respect and take care of the source of this bounty.”

Tinazzi subscribes to the following quality and environmental protocols: ISO 9001:2008 (Quality Management System)

UNI EN ISO 22005:2008 (Traceability in the Food and Beverage Chain)

BRC Global Standards (British Retail Consortium)

IFS (International Food Standards)

Organic Wines by Tinazzi

The Tinazzi Bio (#ITALIANOBIO) range features wines from the Veneto and Puglia, made entirely under organic practices and using organic grapes. The fruit is grown in the Veneto and Puglia vineyards owned by Tinazzi and its Puglian daughter winery, Cantine San Giorgio, in Salento. The labels of the organic wines feature designs linked to the natural world – birds for the Veneto and butterflies for Puglia – emphasising Tinazzi’s love of biodiversity. The packaging follows the same sustainability principles, through the use of a lightweight glass bottle and of a stelvin (screwcap) closure which is easy to open and eliminates the use of cork or agglomerates. For the Bio Veneto line, Tinazzi has used bird names in the Veneto dialect and a very colourful graphic design – with a green background that takes the consumer back to an unspoiled natural world, and with colourful images of the featured birds. Cercerò – Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOP The top wine in the Bio Veneto line. Cercerò is the local dialect name for the winter wren or sparrow. The grapes, 100% Pinot Grigio aged in stainless steel, come from sun-drenched hillside vineyards in the province of Verona.

The wine is pale straw yellow with an ample bouquet of orchard fruits with light floral notes. Fresh in the mouth with good tanginess and a long finish. Excellent with fish and seafood dishes. Prìne – Primitivo Puglia IGP For the labels of the Puglian organic wines, Tinazzi has chosen butterflies, which are a symbol of lightness and purity. The grapes, 100% Primitivo Puglia, come from vineyards in the provinces of Taranto and Brindisi and are harvested when perfectly ripe. They are then crushed and destemmed, macerated and fermented at 22-26°C for 8-10 days. A subsequent soft pressing precedes maturation in stainless steel tanks. Deep red in colour, this wine has intense aromas of ripe plums and dried apple peel. An attractive, approachable wine, with a remarkable structure and long finish. A perfect companion to red and white meats.

