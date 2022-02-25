Each wine collection and cellar have their own specific structure and characteristics. For perfect storage, however, there is a fundamental basic requirement: a temperature-controlled environment.

Be it a fully fledged cellar or a cabinet, keeping your wine collection within a stable environment will preserve the quality and value of your bottles.

If you are looking for a cabinet, explore the Transtherm range, designed and manufactured by EuroCave, inventor of the wine cabinet concept. Transtherm offers the same quality product, without the associated brand premium.

There is a Transtherm wine for every requirement and context, from long-term storage of age-worthy bottles to practical display of wines for everyday drinking, from classical designs to modern layouts. The range features five models with multiple variations available; alternative shelving layouts and door modifications enables each wine cabinet to be customised for specific uses, designs and spaces. From the single-temperature Ermitage through to the staggered-temperature Reserve, each model has a specific purpose.

Understanding the details and specifications for each model and the differences between cabinets can be an arduous task. Transtherm wine cabinets offer a fantastic array of specific features, some of which may not be obvious at first glance, and others may not seem relevant until explained. To make sure all your questions are answered and you select the best model and layout for your specific needs, we recommend turning to Tanglewood, the exclusive distributor of Transtherm in the UK. As wine storage experts, they know Transtherm like the back of their hand and will be able to advise you and fulfil the best wine storage solution for your needs.

Transtherm wine cabinets are used by restaurants, private residences, and sommeliers, both for their professional and personal collections. Tanglewood recently installed Transtherm wine fridges in many renowned restaurants such as The Stock Exchange, Loki and the Michelin-starred Hide & Fox. Transtherm is also the go-to option for those within the trade, such as wine writer Natasha Hughes MW.

Whether you’re starting your journey as a wine collector, or making a step towards a more tailored wine storage, Tanglewood will be able to advise you on the best Transtherm model for your personal requirements.

