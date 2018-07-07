Discover the luxury dining scene of The Bahamas, with a backdrop of dazzling white sands, turquoise waves and romantic sunsets...

This article has been created by Decanter in partnership with Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board.

Stroll along the sugar-fine white sands of Cabbage Beach to reach Dune restaurant, set within The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons resort on Paradise Island.

Here you’ll find Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten delighting diners with his signature French-Asian cuisine, using organic ingredients from the restaurant’s kitchen garden.

Born in Alsace, chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten cut his teeth at two-Michelin starred L’Oasis, near Cannes, before training in Bangkok, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Seat yourself on the outdoor terrace or in the elegant British Colonial style dining room — both have sea and sunset views.

After dinner, the Martini Bar is conveniently near for a night cap. Find out more

Ardent followers of chef Nobu Matsuhisa can get their sushi fix at his Bahamian outpost on Paradise Island, located in the sprawling Atlantis resort that surrounds an 11-acre lagoon.

Nobu restaurants – located in upscale locations around the world including London, Dubai, New York and Milan — specialise in Japanese haute cuisine.

But the menu at the Paradise Island Nobu also features Bahamian influences, including conch ceviche and local spiny lobsters.

These are intermingled with the usual Nobu delicacies such as wagyu beef, Kumamoto oysters and black cod. The restaurant also has its own well-stocked sake cellar for all your sushi and wine pairing needs. Find out more

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa is not the only celebrity chef operating on Paradise Island; he faces stiff competition from famous seafood maestro José Andrés.

Spanish-born Andrés made his name in the US as a two Michelin-starred chef, TV personality, author and educator.

His ritzy new restaurant, Fish, embraces the seafood-centred Bahamian food scene, featuring local catches like grouper, hog snapper, spiny lobster and conch – served five different ways.

The lion fish on the menu is accompanied by a note detailing how this delicious yet invasive species is damaging the local aquatic environment. Each lion fish ordered results in a donation to a marine conservation charity. Find out more

Enshrined in dark lacquered wood, silk tapestries and marble sculptures, Shuang Ba brings a distinct sense of Chinese luxury to the heart of The Bahamas.

Situated near Cable Beach in Nassau — the capital of The Bahamas on the island of New Providence — Shuang Ba is arguably the most opulent of the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar resort’s 18 restaurants.

The chefs were hired directly from China and the menu remains loyal to its roots, dominated by a broad selection of dim sum, clay-pot cooking and Peking duck carved at your table.

The wine list ranges from $60 dollar bottles of Bordeaux Supérieur to Opus One for $1,200. If you’re after something stronger, dip into the list of Chinese Baijiu liquors. Find out more

Set in the 18th-century mansion built by an infamous pirate, Graycliff hotel has a long and colourful history in Nassau, playing host to royalty, world leaders and A-list celebrities.

With guests like these, Graycliff’s restaurant maintains high dining standards, offering fine French cuisine like chateaubriand and lobster bisque, as well the local catch of the day.

However the real draw is the wine cellar, claimed to be the third-largest in the world, containing over 275,000 bottles and valued at $25 million. Wade through the 120-page wine list, or venture down into the cellar to select a bottle for yourself.

For $1,000 you can even dine in the cellar.

Graycliff also has its own cigar factory next door to allow you to indulge in a post-prandial, hand-rolled cigar. Find out more

