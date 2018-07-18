Promotional feature Trivento – meaning three winds - operates over 1,600ha of vines spanning ten separate vineyards in some of Mendoza’s most prestigious sub-regions such as Luján de Cuyo and Uco Valley....

Promotional feature

Trivento: A wind-driven Argentinian torchbearer

Founded in 1996 it unequivocally hit the ground running and is the UK’s No.1-selling Argentinian wine brand, with its Reserve line at the vanguard of such success.

‘Trivento Reserve is our most successful wine in the market in terms of both volume and quality,’ states Trivento’s Chief Winemaker, Germán Di Césare, who has been at Trivento since 2002.

‘The range is easy to enjoy and discover, exhibiting clear varietal character from Mendoza, with our Malbec being the most popular.’

The Reserve wines – along with the rest of Trivento’s portfolio – hit new heights recently with the 2017 vintage.

‘I would say that this harvest was the best,’ says Di Césare. ‘Autumn passed with above average rainfall which helped with irrigation management over a winter which saw no snow fall in the vineyards, nor extremely low temperatures. A rain-free spring encountered some late frosts, meaning fewer berries per cluster and therefore increased varietal typicity and concentration. Summer was hot, clear and also lacked rain, with temperatures ranging from 12°C at dawn to 30°C during the day.

The stable weather continued up to the start of harvest, making it early and brief, with excellent grape health in each region.’

‘This growing season highlighted the best of Mendoza’s growing patterns and resulted in a 15% reduction in grape yields. It’s been many harvests since we’ve had this degree of health, concentration and balance; the combination of these three factors leading to exceptional qualities across the board.’

Trivento prides itself on being dynamic, ethical and outward-looking, as highlighted by it recently joining forces with the Discovery Channel to sponsor the output across four of its channels with the Bold Discoveries campaign.

‘We designed the #BoldDiscoveries campaign especially for the UK market, ’reveals Di Césare. ‘Discovery are the perfect partner as we both believe in adventure, everyday challenges and inspiring people to discover new things and push themselves to their edge.’

‘We are a young company and I’m proud to be part of this marvellous team with its strong, shared values of integrity, passion and teamwork. These are the authentic characteristics that define us and make us such an enterprising company.’