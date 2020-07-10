Trivento is named the top-selling Argentinian wine in Europe

Latest figures show that Argentinian winery Trivento has once again increased its sales across Europe in general – and particularly in the UK – between 2018-2019. Notably, Trivento Reserve has solidified its leadership as the top-selling Argentinian brand in Europe.

According to the IWSR, a global firm researching alcoholic beverage trends, Trivento Reserve continues to be the top-selling Argentinian brand in Europe, a position that it first achieved in 2013.

Additionally, Trivento Reserve continues to be the most widely distributed Argentinian brand globally, reaching over 100 markets in the world. This means that today you can find Trivento wines in stores in almost every European country.

The signature wine of the company, Trivento Reserve Malbec, increased sales volume by 32% in 2018-2019, which represents over 628,000 nine-litre boxes of wine. Sales of Trivento represent 6.52% of the total Argentinian wine market share in Europe, an increase of 1.2% from the previous year.

Positioning Trivento as a leader in the British market is a result of careful planning and development in conjunction with the principal wine retailers in the UK. The decision to grow the brand and compete with other wines in the European market came after several years’ involvement sponsoring Premiership Rugby and more recently the Discovery Channel.

Focus on Malbec

Germán Di Cesare, Trivento’s chief winemaker, is convinced that Malbec still has considerable potential for growth. ‘We have to keep working on terroirs and blends, with special considerations, to create bold, challenging and authentic Malbecs,’ he says.

In Argentina, and especially Mendoza, Malbec has found a climate and soils that allow for its best expression. For over 20 years, Malbec has played a critical role in Argentina’s success in the global winemaking scene. In Argentina, 20% of vineyards are planted to this variety; at Trivento, that figure is 40%.

The charm of Trivento Reserve Malbec, ever seductive and gentle, has been noted worldwide. ‘When we blend terroirs or micro-terroirs, the universe of sensations opens a new dimension,’ explains Di Césare. ‘Golden Reserve Malbec is a blend of micro-terroirs from Lújan de Cuyo: Perdriel, Vistalba, Agrelo and Las Compuertas. The aromatic profile is amplified, textures are softer and fuller, with elegant tannins,’ he adds.

Discover more about Trivento.