Val d’Oca launches its Contemporary Collection

Good Prosecco has it all: creaminess with sparkle, lightness with depth and the ability to bring people together.

The launch of Val d’Oca’s new Contemporary Collection is a fitting testament to the global popularity of this remarkable wine. This spring, four new cuvées, made in the charming Treviso area, will be made available to Prosecco lovers worldwide. Described as having ‘a classical soul with a contemporary personality’, they are crafted by Val d’Oca’s community of winegrowers, who understand their soils and landscape better than anyone. Working tirelessly throughout the year, they are custodians of the traditions and innovative spirit that define Italian viticulture today.

Each of these four cuvées (including a vintage expression) offer a delicious entry into the incredible diversity that symbolises a modernly styled Prosecco. This broad spectrum includes a seductively-scented rosé category, in addition to the feather-light, creamy and elegant style represented by Extra Dry. These are sparkling wines for every occasion – and for everyone who loves sharing La Dolce Vita.

Val d’Oca Contemporary Collection

Contemporary Collection Prosecco DOC Treviso Extra Dry

Endowed with a striking label, the wine is stunningly elegant and caressingly soft, with aromas of pear drop, citrus and orange peel. Only the best grapes, sourced in the Treviso subzone, are used to fashion this exceptional wine.

Contemporary Collection Prosecco DOC Treviso Brut

A drier interpretation of Prosecco grabs your attention with a striking bouquet of well-focused orchard fruit and lime cordial. The wine is fresh, polished, smooth and full of ripe acidity. It deserves to be shared, preferably with as many friends as possible in tow.

Contemporary Collection Prosecco DOC Treviso Extra Dry Millesimato

The vintage Extra Dry Prosecco offers a rich yet extremely elegant fruit profile, framed by impeccable freshness and poise. Fragrant aromas are perfectly balanced by the lovely acid, leaving the palate refreshed, yearning for the next glass. The sophisticated blue label and transparent glass bottle only enhance the wine’s desirability.

Contemporary Collection Prosecco DOC Rose Extra Dry Millesimato

Seductive and enveloping, Val d’Oca’s pink Prosecco is velvet-smooth with notes of strawberry and passion fruit over lemon and delicious floral nuances. It perfectly fits the elegant yet opulent house style of Val d’Oca.

