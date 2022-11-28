Val d’Oca unveils its new ‘Classic Cuvées’ range

The bottle’s impenetrable black, with nothing to distract the attention from its contents, proclaims ‘Val d’Oca Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Extra Dry’. It is part of a new collection of four exceptional vintage cuvées, made in the verdant hills of the Valdobbiadene. Complex, structured and aromatically expressive, these DOCG Prosecco wines represent the essence of affordable luxury and are Val d’Oca’s greatest achievement to date.

Founded in 1952, Cantina Produttori di Valdobbiadene is an association of passionate winegrowers situated in the territory of Conegliano Valdobbiadene, north of Venice. For decades, this close-knit community has relied on a combination of technical skill and superior terroir to make exceptional Prosecco wines; local growers have identified over 40 Rive or individual climats in the zone. This allows them to fashion Val d’Oca, their flagship brand of elegant, sophisticated and creamy sparkling wines that delve into the heart of Valdobbiadene’s spectacular landscape, offering an inimitable sense of place. As the core of Val d’Oca’s range, the Classic Cuvées are unique expressions of the brand’s winemaking style and terroir-led approach: a magical union of grape, soil and landscape.

Val d’Oca Classic Cuvées

Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Extra Dry Millesimato

Open and expressive, this Extra Dry blend is a wine defined by its orchard fruit and gentle creaminess. Aromas of yellow apple, pear and citrus lead into a soft palate, with lovely freshness and acidity balancing out the intense fruit. Perfect as an aperitif or paired with shellfish.

Prosecco Superiore Brut Millesimato

A straw-yellow colour gives way to beautiful aromas of green apple and pear drop, with a touch of lime cordial. This Brut Prosecco DOCG breathes energy with savoury notes on the finish, supported by mineral acidity. Enjoy it with risotto con funghi for a real gourmet treat.

Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Extra Brut Millesimato

A sophisticated wine with low dosage, this Extra Brut represents Prosecco Superiore at its very best. Pungent and expressive, it explodes on the mid-palate with flavours of yellow fruit, citrus, apricot and honeysuckle. Supported by a textbook acid line, this deserves a subtle gastronomic pairing – sushi would be ideal.

Prosecco Doc Rosé Millesimato Brut

A delicate pink hue sets the tone for this exceptional Prosecco, with enticing aromas of wild roses, violets and red berries. On the palate it is fresh and delicate, with sensations that recall pink grapefruit and green apple, with a touch of acacia on the finish. Enjoy it with fresh scallops or as the perfect sundowner.

