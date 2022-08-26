Valduero’s Wine Club – La Tenada Membership

Through its 40-year history, Valduero has always seen partnerships with leading restaurant venues, in nearly 60 countries the world over, as one of its foremost missions. The Ribera del Duero household name believes that the essence of a good wine is its ability to pair with the best food and company, which is why freshness, lively acidity and vibrant length are the imprint of Valduero’s range – wines that balance the richness of hearty food while bringing out flavour nuances.

At its premises in Gumiel del Mercado, Valduero receives daily visits from industry professionals and hosts some of the world’s most renowned chefs and sommeliers. Iconic names such as 12 Michelin-starred Martin Berasategui and Elena Arzak, World Best Female Chef in 2012, have been at the winery exploring the right pairing choices for their favourite dishes. Masters of Wine such as Tim Atkins, Frank Smulders or Cees Van Casteren are also regular visitors, to taste new vintages and delve into Valduero’s winemaking secrets.

About 15 years ago, however, Valduero started receiving requests from private wine lovers eager to enjoy the same experience as industry professionals. It was with them in mind that the first premium wine club in Spain was born: Valduero’s Wine Club. Membership entails ownership of a full 225-litre barrel of wine (300 bottles), personalised with the member’s name and housed in an amazing net of tunnels excavated in the mountain.

Members are invited to visit the winery and take part in a ceremony in the amazing setting of a natural chamber 20 metres below the surface, during which they sign their barrel. The ritual is followed by a guided tasting and a traditional lunch with stunning views of the Ribera del Duero landscape.

A memorable, exclusive experience with a formidable souvenir: one’s own wine.

VALDUERO’S AGE CHALLENGE

Age worthy excellence

One of Valduero’s missions has been to question and explore, at full depth, the ageing potential of the best Tinto Finos. With this in mind, the producer is now releasing carefully selected jewels, directly from its cellar. Wines from particularly great vintages that have proven to survive the test of time and develop incredible complexity while retaining amazing liveliness. Tasting these wines is a great opportunity to taste some of Ribera del Duero’s finest wines and get a taste of what La Tenada membership can offer.

