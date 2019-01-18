Valparaíso | Casablanca Valley Best Of Wine Tourism award winners 2019

Promotional feature

The winning wineries, restaurants and hotels that excel in Valparaíso | Casablanca Valley in Chile

The areas that make up Valparaíso|Casablanca Valley in Chile have seen the benefits since its appointment as a Great Wine Capital. As such, the most outstanding wineries and organisations that have enhanced the local economy and tourism were recognised with a Best Of Wine Tourism 2019 award in the categories of Accommodation, Restaurants, Sustainability in Wine Tourism, Architecture and Landscapes, Art and Culture, Innovation in Wine Tourism and Wine Tourism Services.

Mario Agliati, President of the Association of Wine Entrepreneurs of the Casablanca Valley, stressed the importance of this contest both nationally and internationally, and said how interesting it is that participants of the three parts that make up Valparaíso|Casablanca Valley are participants in this competition, since it allows them to highlight their attractions and the contributions they make to this unique destination.

The winners

Accommodation

WineBox



Second place: Casa Macaire

Casa Macaire Third place: Puerto Claro

Wine tourism restaurant

Equilibrio, Matetic vineyard



Second place: Puerto Claro

Puerto Claro Third place: Verso Hotel

Architecture and landscape

Casas del Bosque vineyard



Second place: WineBox

WineBox Third place: Puerto Claro

Innovative experience of wine tourism

Stay the Table

Second place: Matetic vineyard

Matetic vineyard Third place: Puerto Claro

Wine tourism services

Puerto Claro restaurant



Second place: WineBox

WineBox Third place: Casas del Bosque vineyard

Practice of sustainable tourism of wine

Emiliana vineyard



Second place: WineBox

WineBox Third place: Veramonte vineyard

Casa Mirador-Casas del Bosque Winery in Casablanca, Chile, won the International Best Of Wine Tourism award at the Great Wine Capitals Annual Meeting that was held in Adelaide last November.

Founded in 1999, the Great Wine Capitals Global Network is an alliance of ten internationally renowned wine regions – Adelaide, South Australia; Bordeaux, France; Lausanne, Switzerland; Mainz|Rheinhessen, Germany; Mendoza, Argentina; Porto, Portugal; Bilbao|Rioja, Spain; San Francisco|Napa Valley, USA; Valparaiso|Casablanca Valley, Chile; and Verona, Italy.

The Best Of Wine Tourism awards serve as an industry benchmark for excellence and recognise leading wineries and wine-tourism related businesses within each Great Wine Capital that have distinguished themselves in areas such as innovation, service and sustainable practices.