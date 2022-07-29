Villa Maria – Single Vineyard range shines at DWWA 2022

Villa Maria’s Single Vineyard range has, in the past years, revealed New Zealand’s perhaps best kept secret: the diversity and character of the terroirs within regions. The range has sought to capture this specificity of time and place, with each release being a pure expression of each vintage and plot.

From Taylors Pass’ robust elegance to the distinct salinity of the Seaspray plot, by way of Southern Clays’ exuberant focus or Keltern’s fleshed backbone, the Single Vineyard collection has shown wine consumers worldwide that the terroirs and mesoclimates of New Zealand are fascinatingly diverse and yield characterful, unique wines.

The dedication of the viticulture and winemaking teams have built a unique range whose expressiveness and complexity have become benchmarks of the best those terroirs can deliver. Craft and labour which have again been recognised at this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA), confirming the standout reviews previously published on Decanter’s magazine and website. Among the 2022 awards was a 97 points Platinum distinction for the Keltern Chardonnay 2020, the only Chardonnay from New Zealand elevated to the top category.

Success at the DWWA 2022:

Cameron Douglas MS’ scores and reviews:

