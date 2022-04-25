Vinchina – The right partner for an exciting challenge

The past couple of years have defined a new set of challenges that have made it difficult to explore and grow new markets. Chinese customers remain, however, among the most curious and willing to explore new wines, producers and regions – missing the opportunity to penetrate such an exciting market would be a serious strategic mistake.

Vinchina is therefore an ideal partner, allowing suppliers to enter the vibrant Chinese market with confidence even at a time when travel and quarantine restrictions remain in place. Vinchina’s sales representatives will effectively act as members of their clients’ own teams, attending the country’s most important trade fairs on their behalf and arranging face-to-face meetings with hundreds of key customers country-wide.

In China, as in all the world’s most important commercial ecosystems, the alcohol beverage industry relies upon close-knit personal relationships, consolidated through effort, confidence and with time. Successfully positioning wines, beer and/or spirits in the Chinese market therefore requires someone who can forge and maintain these connections in the long term.

Vinchina’s sales representatives have experience running promotion and business development activities for large and medium importing companies, such as C&D, C&D,COFCO, ASC, 1919 and Utrans. They have a wealth of experience as well as an incredible network of contacts in the alcohol beverage sector.

Vinchina has a 100-strong team of industry professionals, which grew through the company’s close cooperation with 50000 distributors and 5000 wine, spirits and beverage importers. It is therefore easy to build the right partnership and find the sales representatives best equipped to sell specific products from every given region. At Vinchina, each supplier will find the support to build the right promotional and sales strategy for the highly competitive Chinese market. A time and cost-efficient way of gaining market share in one of the most exciting stages for wines, beer and spirits.

