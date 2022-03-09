Vinchina – your partners in the thriving Chinese market

Against the backdrop of an ever changing global market, and in the face of many challenges and disruptions to supply chains worldwide, China remains an exciting stage for wines and spirits.

The increasingly discerning Chinese consumers are always looking for new products and are eager to explore new regions and styles, across a variety of price points. It is important, however, to have the right tools to stand out in the complex, competitive and exciting Chinese market.

Vinchina is your ideal partner, offering a comprehensive range of services and a team of experts across fields. As a leading beverage importing platform, VinChina allows producers, exporters and distributors to gain visibility and customers, while also offering all logistical and marketing support.

VinChina guarantees a minimum of five customer orders every year. How do we offer this guarantee? By showing your products and brand in multiple wine exhibitions, roadshows and visiting over 500 Chinese buyers every year. VinChina also arranges for samples to be sent directly from your premises to Chinese buyers for only €5/kg within three to five working days.

VinChina effectively works as your own team on Chinese soil: your brand ambassadors at exhibitions and events; your sales representatives, with uncapped travel and representation expenses; your logistics provider with an extensive network both domestically and internationally; your events coordinator, putting together tastings, seminars and dinners; your market analyst; your copywriter, translator and interpreter.

The company’s track record and level of services is best proven by the prestige of its current customers and partners, including China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, 1919 (wine & spirits national retailer), jd.com (e-commerce platform), Rainbow and Wu Mart (supermarkets). Our key logistic partner, Utrans, is also one of our shareholders, assuring the provision of these essential services, seamlessly and at scale.

If entering the Chinese market is a daunting prospect, Vinchina can offer you the reassurance to step into this exciting new frontier that can introduce your brand and products to a huge new audience.

For more information on our services and full calendar of 2022 Chinese wine exhibitions and roadshows visit www.vinchina.hk



Connect via Linkedin | Wechat (+8615980986976) | Email

