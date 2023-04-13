Virgen de las Viñas – Leading La Mancha’s quality revolution

The recognition of Spain’s premium wines has arrived at a crucial moment. As consumer awareness of Spanish wine diversity continues to grow, the scope to encourage further premiumisation across different appellations and categories is unprecedented.

Virgen de las Viñas, situated in the up-and-coming region of Castilla la Mancha, is ideally positioned to take advantage of this cultural shift. The label was founded in 1961, after 15 families decided to join forces to build a better future for all. Today, the winery encompasses over 3000 winegrowers and 25000 hectares of prime vineyards. It is a Spanish wine icon that is making waves; since the late 1990s, La Mancha has undergone a process of dramatic change, with significant investment transforming the arid landscape of the meseta – the high plateau south of Madrid – and Virgen de las Viñas is playing a key role in this quality revolution.

Quality and diversity

It is here, in this timeless scene (La Mancha invokes the backdrop Cervantes’ Don Quixote), that Virgen de las Viñas chases viticultural perfection. With a broad palate of styles available – including young and oak-aged wine, organic, and sparkling – the brand has a global reach, with distribution in Asia, Europe, South America, and the US. Moreover, the winery also markets a delectable brand of organic olive oil.

The wines of Virgen de las Viñas come in many guises. Sentir is the company’s organic label, while Tomillar has long been its most iconic brand, established over 50 years ago. A range of excellent single-varietal wines, meanwhile, are marketed as Octavo Arte, of which the crisp dry Verdejo white has proven to be especially popular abroad. Yet the summit of achievement is reached with Lienzo, a prestige brand that utilises fruit from the region’s finest, low-yielding vineyards. Concentrated, powerful, and structured, this premium red blend has emerged as one of the region’s top prestige brands.

Much more than wine

Virgen de las Viñas is also firmly committed to welcoming visitors from across the globe with a warm Spanish ‘¡bienvenidos!’. In addition to its tasting facilities, the winery boasts a fascinating ethnological museum (the study of different cultures) and a space dedicated to modern art. Every year, the winery invites an eclectic range of artists to visit La Mancha and showcase their work. Like the wines of Virgen de las Viñas, their masterpieces are diverse, vibrant, and accessible to all: a perfect synergy of oenological and cultural expression. In a world where consumers demand a great deal of their favourite brands, Virgen de las Viñas is always striving to give more.

