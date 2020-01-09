A deep respect for nature, an uncompromising quest for quality and a fastidious approach to detail is at the heart of everything Gusbourne does – from the way they grow their grapes to the way they age their wines. They create exclusively vintage sparkling wines of distinction; wines that reflect the unique conditions of each growing season.

The grapes from each vineyard parcel are always hand-picked and whole bunches gently pressed to extract only the very best juice. Once bottled, the wines are stacked by hand in the cellar before beginning a period of prolonged lees ageing. Charlie Holland, Gusbourne’s Chief Winemaker, has produced some of the world’s most celebrated sparkling wines. On Gusbourne, he says, “The uniqueness behind Gusbourne wine is largely to do with where it is made. We have a unique set of microclimates which all produce wines with individual but complementary characters. Our primary aim as winemakers is to try to express these individual characters. To do this, we don’t buy or sell grapes – all Gusbourne wines are made from grapes grown by our diligent vineyard team. This not only gives us complete control of the quality but allows us to produce wines with a real sense of place.”

Gusbourne’s tasting room, The Nest, is open seven days a week, all year round.

There are several different types of tours available to enjoy yourself or to gift to a friend.

Their Estate Tour is perfect for those looking for the ideal way to spend an afternoon unwinding in the countryside with a glass in hand. The day takes in a full tour of the estate and winery, learning about the processes involved in making Gusbourne’s exquisite wines. Afterwards, a tutored tasting gives you exclusive access to some special wines that do not feature in the standard vineyard tour – rare releases, older vintages and limited editions. Finally, a seasonal three-course lunch prepared with locally sourced ingredients is served to complement the eight wines you will be drinking.

If you would rather explore at your own pace, Gusbourne has a self-guided walking tour. No booking is required – simply arrive, take a map and venture out. Once you are finished, head back to The Nest to enjoy a glass of wine overlooking the vineyards.

Gusbourne is the only three-time winner of the IWSC English Wine Producer of the Year. Visit them in Appledore, Kent to explore the vineyards, meet the people behind Gusbourne and enjoy some of their award-winning English Sparkling Wines.

