Vite Colte’s Gavi DOCG wines – Championing the great whites of Piedmont

Vite Colte has long been a force of innovation and development in Italy’s Piedmont region. A cooperative winery with 180 growers, its strength and ability to consistently deliver quality wines, has been built upon collective knowledge and the shared commitment to the best viticultural practices.

Vite Colte has been able to, together with its members, build a solid vineyard management programme, following strict protocols and sustainability guidelines. This is ultimately reflected in the high quality grapes produced year on year, which allow for the consolidation of a diverse and strong portfolio of Piedmont wines.

Vite Colte’s growers are accomplices on a mission to deliver wines that speak of their landscape and shared ethos: authenticity, collaboration and innovation as an evolution of tradition. Aware of the privilege of managing 300 hectares in one of the world’s most storied wine regions, Vite Colte is a champion of Piedmont wines around the world, delivering accessible quality across its range.

Having long built a reputation for the quality of its reds – of which the Barolos and Barberas deserve special mention – Vite Colte has also sought to consolidate the representation of the other styles historically produced in the region. Consider it a quest to represent the winemaking heritage of Piedmont in a comprehensive way.

Among them are Gavi DOCG whites, produced from Cortese grapes grown in the appellation’s different municipalities. Vite Colte now counts three Gavi DOCG wines in its collection, which stand proudly among the great reds that the cooperative – and Piedmont – has long been renowned for. These are the result of an effort to source the best plots across the appellation, where low-yields and extended hanging time allow the grapes to deliver complexity and concentration.

The Gavi DOCG wines of Vite Colte

Aureliana, Gavi DOCG 2022

A blend of grapes hailing from different municipalities. A great everyday drinker, with vibrant minerality and crunchy yellow orchard fruit topped by lemon zest and celery. A good pairing companion to seafood dishes or summer salads. Alc 12%

88 points

Ca’ da Bosio, Gavi del Comune di Gavi DOCG 2022

Having undergone malolactic fermentation, this has added weight and texture, which perfectly balance the core of fleshy fruit (melon, yellow apple, white peach). Top notes of white flowers and jasmine add elegance and nuance. Enjoy with white fish or poultry dishes. Alc 12.5%

91 points

Masseria dei Carmelitani, Gavi del Comune di Gavi DOCG 2022

A very elegant and seductive expression of Cortese, hailing from vineyards surrounding a 14th century farmhouse built by Carmelite monks. Very mineral nose, with wet stone freshness inviting you to take the first sip. Followed on the palate with flavours of yellow apple, peach, quince and melon, supported by a good acid structure. Enjoy with buttered lobster or grilled prawns. Alc 12.5%

92 points

