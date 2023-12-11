Welcome to magical Tokaj

More than 450 years have elapsed since the first known written mention of Tokaji Aszú, and this was the first delimited wine region in the world – in 1737, more than a century before the famed first Classification of Bordeaux’s Left Bank estates in 1855.

Tokaj sits on more than 400 extinct volcanoes in the cool northeast of Hungary. Exquisite noble sweet wines are possible every year thanks to the unique terroir which supports the reliable arrival of ‘noble rot’ each autumn. It’s a scenic place to visit, too – Tokaj has just, in mid-October this year, been named one of the world’s Best Tourism Villages by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Great with food

Pairing Tokaji Aszú with dessert or cheese is an obvious approach, but Tokaj’s glorious sweet wines are also well suited to enjoy with many more dishes. Even the richest wines always have a lightness and ethereal quality to them, finely balanced between their natural sweetness and vibrant acidity, which is what makes Tokaji wines so versatile with food.

To help inspire readers, we asked several top UK restaurants to recommend food pairings to go with sweet Tokaji wines. We hope you will be guided by their ideas (see A perfect match) and ask for a glass of Aszú or Szamorodni with your main course, and use this expert insight as inspiration to create a special festive treat for your family. #dinewithaszu December 10th is the annual International Aszú Day, so open a bottle of delicious Tokaji Aszú and join us in saying ‘cheers’ – Egészségedre!

Read more about Tojaj: