What’s in store for Vinexpo New York 2019

Promotional feature

With Vinexpo New York just two months away, show organisers have begun to unveil a robust line-up of special features, master classes, conferences and more.

Promotional feature

The program will span two action-packed days at Manhattan’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, March 4-5, 2019, bringing together international producers with North American importers, distributors, retailers, brokers, e-commerce representatives, on-trade buyers, sommeliers and mixologists.

On the Agenda

Do women drink more wine than men? Are they more conscious of moderating consumption? Wine Intelligence CEO Lulie Halstead explores the findings of the first-ever study about how men and women approach wine in a special conference, Wine Intelligence and Women of the Vine & Spirits Present: The Truth Behind Gender and Global Wine Consumption, on Tuesday, March 5.

Emerging technology is the topic of a Monday conference moderated by Erica Duecy, editor in chief of SevenFifty Daily. On the panel are some of the wine industry’s top tech leaders: SevenFifty CEO Aaron Sherman, Liberation Distribution (LibDib) founder and CEO Cheryl Durzy, Maison Noir Wines owner/winemaker and sommelier André Mack, and Kelley Rochna, VP marketing and innovation of Vine Connections.

Conference sessions will also address critical topics like global climate change and the wine industry, as well as U.S. wine market trends, the role of imports in the U.S. wine market, and an introduction to craft spirits.

A full slate of master classes is also shaping up. On Monday, Austrian Wine Marketing Board introduces the top wines of 16 Austrian producers, including many new to the U.S. market. Also on Monday, Pedro Ballesteros Torres, MW, of DOP Cariñena, takes attendees on a deep dive into Garnacha (Grenache). Additional master class presenters include Crus Bourgeois du Médoc, Syndicate Général des Vignerons de la Champagne, Côtes de Bordeaux, and Wines of Garnacha/Grenache.

Tasting events will give Vinexpo New York attendees plenty of opportunities to sample exceptional wines from around the world. Among the highlights: a tasting of Biodynamic® wines from 62 Renaissance des Appellations members, representing 12 countries, who are dedicated to producing high quality, original wines that fully express their terroir, and a series of tastings hosted by Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET).

Making its New York debut is popular Vinexpo feature WOW! World of Organic Wines, an exhibit and tasting area devoted to organic and Biodynamic® wines and spirits. And Vinexpo’s complimentary One to Wine Meetings matchmaking service returns to New York for a second year.