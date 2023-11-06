Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris 2024: Bigger than ever before

The Vinexposium group’s flagship exhibition and the first major trade fair of 2024 will be bigger than ever, welcoming 3,900 international wine and spirits exhibitors from 50 producer countries.

The industry’s international meeting point

Increasing numbers of international producers are joining Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris. This year’s exhibition will bring together an even wider array of regions, countries and producers, fostering inspiring conversations and nurturing valuable business relationships within the wine and drinks industry.

From New World regions, attendees will have the opportunity to meet names like Treasury Wine Estates (Penfolds) from New Zealand and representative trade body Wine Australia, both attending for the first time. Other international players include the US States of California, New York, Oregon and Virginia – making its debut at the expo. From South America, Uruguay will be represented by Bodega Garzón and Chile by Casablanca Valley producers.

Doubling their exhibition areas, Germany, Slovenia, Lebanon and South Africa will add to the expo’s appeal, while Italy, for the first time, will be housed in an entire hall. Attendees include ICE, the Istituto Marchigiano di Tutela Vini Consortium, Wines from Piedmont and the return of the prestigious Italian Signature Wines Academy, alongside strong regional attendance.

Spain will be represented by several bodegas alongside prestigious wineries from Primum Familiae Vini and, for the first time, the Murcia region. Portugal’s Comissão Vitivinícola Regional da Península de Setúbal (CVRPS) will present the region’s white, rosé, red, semi-sparkling, sparkling and dessert wines.

Other exhibiting countries include Argentina, Armenia, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong and more.

Bringing together France’s wine regions

Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris 2024 offers a unique opportunity to discover the diversity of France’s wine regions. Across three days, attendees will be able to discover independent winegrowers, major players, top brands and new exhibitors.

From the wines of Alsace, Beaujolais and Bordeaux to Burgundy, Languedoc-Roussillon, Provence, Champagne, the Rhône Valley, Loire, Corsica, Provence and beyond, expect to discover new producers and new favourites.

Be Spirits – excitement awaits for spirits community

In the 2024 edition of Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris, Be Spirits will feature 25 types of beverage alcohol from around the world with both tradition and innovation to be showcased.

An extensive range of producer countries will be represented including the US, Canada, Mexico, UK and the Netherlands to Poland, Japan, Singapore, Italy, France, Germany, Ireland, Slovakia and more.

In response to broader demand from consumers, the exhibition will introduce new categories in the Be Spirits area including beers and ciders, alongside more alcohol-free and no/low alcohol alternatives. The Craft Pavilion, and area designed to promote discovery, will encapsulate these trends with 3 zones: spirits, beer and cider, and no/low.

Not to be missed is the 40-metre long Infinite Bar where mixologists from 20 bars will partner with brands to create 60 top-flight offerings.