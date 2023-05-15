Wines of Romania at The London Wine Fair 2023

Albeit with its long and established wine culture, Romania is not always thought of as a wine country. And yet, Romania ranks among the world’s largest wine producers and grape growing nations.

The International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) places Romania fifth in Europe and tenth in the world for total hectares of vineyards planted, and sixth in Europe for wine production volume.

Today, Romanian wines can be increasingly seen in wine lists worldwide and stand profoundly alongside their international counterparts. Made both from native varieties such as Fetească Neagră, Fetească Regală, Fetească Albă, Tămâioasă Românească, Băbească Neagră, Busuioacă de Bohotin and Zghihara de Huși, or international grapes (namely Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Riesling, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Marselan, Pinot Noir, Syrah and Muscat Ottonel), Romanian wines are incredibly diverse and offer many food pairing possibilities. The fact that most of the country’s production falls under DOC and IGP categories (in line with EU standards) only confirms the determination of Romanian producers to pursue quality and recognition.

LWF – An opportunity to discover Romanian wine

As the wine world converges on the British capital for The London Wine Fair (LWF) next week (May 15 – 17), Romania will again be present with a national Pavillion, featuring eleven of its top wineries and one spirits producer.

Three wineries – CH. Pietrosaratii, Crama Ceptura and Domeniile Sahateni – come from the famous Dealu Mare region, often called ‘the land of red wines’. The area is part of the larger Muntenia region, known for its warm, dry climate and long autumns which favour a slow and balanced ripening of the grapes. Dealu Mare producers have shown a strong commitment to viticultural sustainability and organic production, and have been a great force of innovation in Romania.

The country’s other top regions are also well represented by leading producers. Jidvei from Transylvania; Domeniul Coroanei Segarcea and Viti-Pomicola Samburesti from Oltenia; Agroverse, Vinicola Averesti 2020 from Moldova; Domeniul Vladoi and Rasova Wine from Dobrogea; Domeniile Dropia from the Danube Terraces – these show the incredible diversity, quality and talent found across Romania’s different regions.

Alongside them will also be the renowned spirits producer Alexandrion Saber Distilleries 1789, showcasing its extensive range.