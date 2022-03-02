After tasting more than 800 Bordeaux 2019 wines in bottle, Georgie Hindle has given her verdict on how the wines are tasting now.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 136 St-Emilion wines tasted.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Bélair-MonangeSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)201999
Château Cheval BlancSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)201999
Château Troplong MondotSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)201999
Château AngélusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201998
Château CanonSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)201998
Château FigeacSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)201998
Château ValandraudSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)201997
Château La DominiqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201996
Château PavieSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)201996
Château Pavie MacquinSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)201996
Château Trotte VieilleSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)201996
Château Beauséjour Duffau-LagarrosseSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)201995
Château BellevueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201995
Château Fleur CardinaleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201995
Château Jean FaureSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201995
Château La GaffelièreSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)201995
Château Le PrieuréSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201995
Château Les Grandes MuraillesSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201995
Château QuintusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201995
Château VillemaurineSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201995
Clos FourtetSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)201995
Château Angélus, Carillon d'AngélusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201994
Château Bellevue-MondotteSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201994
Château Canon, Croix CanonSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201994
Château Cheval Blanc, Le Petit ChevalSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201994
Château DassaultSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201994
Château de PressacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201994
Château Figeac, Petit FigeacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201994
Château FonplégadeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201994
Château Grand CorbinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201994
Château La Fleur MorangeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201994
Château La SerreSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201994
Château Larcis DucasseSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)201994
Château Pavie DecesseSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201994
Château St-Georges Côte PavieSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201994
Château Troplong Mondot, MondotSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201994
Clos des JacobinsSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201994
AnnonceSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201993
Château Bel-AirSt-Émilion (Lussac St-Émilion)201993
Château Bellefont-BelcierSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201993
Château Cadet-BonSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201993
Château ChauvinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201993
Château CorbinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201993
Château Croix de LabrieSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201993
Château de CandaleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201993
Château DestieuxSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201993
Château FaugèresSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201993
Château Grand Barrail Lamarzelle FigeacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201993
Château Grand Corbin DespagneSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201993
Château La MarzelleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201993
Château LanioteSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201993
Château LarmandeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201993
Château LaroqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201993
Château MonbousquetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201993
Château Pavie, Aromes de PavieSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201993
Château Quinault L'EnclosSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201993
Château Quintus, Le Dragon de QuintusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201993
Château SansonnetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201993
Château Yon-FigeacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201993
Clos 1873St-Émilion (Grand Cru)201993
Clos DubreuilSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201993
Clos Saint MartinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201993
SaintaymeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201993
Château Angélus, No.3 d'AngélusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201992
Château Cap St GeorgeSt-Émilion (St-Georges St-Émilion)201992
Château Capet-GuillierSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201992
Château Clos des PrinceSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201992
Château de FerrandSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201992
Château Faurie de SouchardSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201992
Château FombraugeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201992
Château FonroqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201992
Château Grand MayneSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201992
Château La Dominique, Relais de la DominiqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201992
Château La Fleur d'ArthusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201992
Château La Tour FigeacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201992
Chateau La VouteSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201992
Château Le ChateletSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201992
Château LouisSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201992
Château Pierre 1erSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201992
Château RipeauSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201992
Château Tour de CapetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201992
Château Valandraud, Virginie de ValandraudSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201992
Haut Roc BlanquantSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201992
MonolitheSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201992
Château du Courlat, Cuvée Jean-BaptisteSt-Émilion (Lussac St-Émilion)201991
Château Chauvin, Folie de ChauvinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201991
Château Clarisse, Cuvée Vieilles VignesSt-Émilion (Puisseguin-St-Émilion)201991
Château Clos de Sarpe,St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201992
Château de Malengin, EveSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)201991
Château des Laurets, Sélection ParcellaireSt-Émilion (Puisseguin-St-Émilion)201991
Château des LauretsSt-Émilion (Puisseguin-St-Émilion)201991
Château GuadetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201991
Château La CouspaudeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201991
Château La GrangéreSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201991
Château La Rose PerrièreSt-Émilion (Lussac St-Émilion)201991
Château LarozeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201991
Château MontlisseSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201991
Château Moulin du CadetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201991
Château Petit Faurie de SoutardSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201991
Château PindefleursSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201991
Château Quintus, QV - Saint Emilion de QuintusSt-Émilion201991
Château Rol ValentinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201991
Château Saint GeorgesSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201991
Château TrimouletSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201991
ClarendelleSt-Émilion201991
Clos Dubreuil, AnnaSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201991
Clos les Grandes VersannesSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201991
PeymoutonSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201991
Château BadetteSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201990
Château BoutisseSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201990
Château Cap d'OrSt-Émilion (St-Georges St-Émilion)201990
Château ClarisseSt-Émilion (Puisseguin-St-Émilion)201990
Château Dassault, Le D de DassaultSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201990
Château de Barbe BlancheSt-Émilion (Lussac St-Émilion)201990
Château La BastienneSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)201990
Château La CommanderieSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201990
Château La Couronne, La RéserveSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)201990
Château La Couronne, Reclos de la CouronneSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)201990
Chateau La Grande Clotte, L'EnvoléeSt-Émilion (Lussac St-Émilion)201990
Château La VaisinerieSt-Émilion (Puisseguin-St-Émilion)201990
Château LuciaSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201990
Château RoudierSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)201990
Château Tour PereySt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201990
Clos Badon ThunevinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201990
Clos de BoüardSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)201990
Château CoudertSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201989
Château La Fleur PereySt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201989
Chateau La Grande ClotteSt-Émilion (Lussac St-Émilion)201989
Château MontaiguillonSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)201989
Château SanctusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201989
Château Soutard CadetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201989
Dame de BoüardSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)201989
Vieux Château des Rochers, Cuvée PrestigeSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)201989
Château Sanctus, La Bienfaisance du Château SanctusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201988
Château Tour Bayard, L'AngelotSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)201988
Château Tour BayardSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)201988

