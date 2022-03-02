After tasting more than 800 Bordeaux 2019 wines in bottle, Georgie Hindle has given her verdict on how the wines are tasting now.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 18 St-Estèphe wines tasted.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château MontroseSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)201999
Château Cos d'EstournelSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)201998
Château Ormes de PezSt-Estèphe201994Click to see full details
Château Phélan SégurSt-Estèphe201994Click to see full details
Château Cos d'Estournel, Pagodes de CosSt-Estèphe201993Click to see full details
Château Haut-MarbuzetSt-Estèphe201993Click to see full details
Château Lafon-RochetSt-Estèphe (4ème Cru Classé)201993Click to see full details
Château Le CrockSt-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)201993Click to see full details
Château Tronquoy-LalandeSt-Estèphe201993Click to see full details
Château Cos LaborySt-Estèphe (5ème Cru Classé)201992Click to see full details
Château Le BoscqSt-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)201992Click to see full details
Château MeyneySt-Estèphe201992Click to see full details
Château Montrose, Dame de MontroseSt-Estèphe201992Click to see full details
Château Lafon-Rochet, Les Pelerine de Lafon-RochetSt-Estèphe201991Click to see full details
Château Le Boscq, Heritage de Le BoscqSt-Estèphe201991Click to see full details
Château Lilian LadouysSt-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)201991Click to see full details
Château Petit BocqSt-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)201990Click to see full details
Château La CommanderieSt-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois)201989Click to see full details

See also

Bordeaux 2019 in bottle: overview and top-scoring wines

Photo highlights: Bordeaux 2019 in bottle