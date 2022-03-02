After tasting more than 800 Bordeaux 2019 wines in bottle, Georgie Hindle has given her verdict on how the wines are tasting now.
Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 18 St-Estèphe wines tasted.
|Producer
|Appellation
|Vintage
|Score
|Notes
|Château Montrose
|St-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)
|2019
|99
|A generous and abundant nose full of fruit and aromatic intensity followed by a gorgeous mouthfeel showcasing fruit density and concentration wrapped up in soft, velvety-smooth tannins. Just so much depth but also refinement here, it feels well made with just the right amount of fruit, toasty spice, tannins, freshness and acidity. The overall structure is gently framing all the elements - big and bold but quietly confident. The tannin impact is also enjoyable giving a feeling of approachability despite the long life ahead. Just superb - one of the best in 2019. A blend of 64% Cabernet Sauvignon, 30% Merlot, 5% Cabernet Franc and 1% Petit Verdot. 12% press wine. 60% new oak. Drinking window: 2029-2046
|Château Cos d'Estournel
|St-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)
|2019
|98
|Vivid red-purple rim to the glass; blue fruits, plums and black cherries presented with pleasant floral aspects alongside a wonderful freshly brewed coffee aroma, soft and delicate but just noticeable. This is absolutely delicious, round and plump on the palate but not heavy, well defined with a fruit precision marrying blackcurrants and cherries with some cocoa and liquorice nuance. The velvety texture and overall clarity stands out, driven and precise with layers of pretty chewy, perfumed fruit underpinned by generous acidity. Sophisticated and enjoyable. Wonderful styling at Cos in 2019. Drinking window: 2028-2045
|Château Ormes de Pez
|St-Estèphe
|2019
|94
|Château Phélan Ségur
|St-Estèphe
|2019
|94
|Château Cos d'Estournel, Pagodes de Cos
|St-Estèphe
|2019
|93
|Château Haut-Marbuzet
|St-Estèphe
|2019
|93
|Château Lafon-Rochet
|St-Estèphe (4ème Cru Classé)
|2019
|93
|Château Le Crock
|St-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)
|2019
|93
|Château Tronquoy-Lalande
|St-Estèphe
|2019
|93
|Château Cos Labory
|St-Estèphe (5ème Cru Classé)
|2019
|92
|Château Le Boscq
|St-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)
|2019
|92
|Château Meyney
|St-Estèphe
|2019
|92
|Château Montrose, Dame de Montrose
|St-Estèphe
|2019
|92
|Château Lafon-Rochet, Les Pelerine de Lafon-Rochet
|St-Estèphe
|2019
|91
|Château Le Boscq, Heritage de Le Boscq
|St-Estèphe
|2019
|91
|Château Lilian Ladouys
|St-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)
|2019
|91
|Château Petit Bocq
|St-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)
|2019
|90
|Château La Commanderie
|St-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois)
|2019
|89
