After tasting more than 800 Bordeaux 2019 wines in bottle, Georgie Hindle has given her verdict on how the wines are tasting now.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 22 St-Julien wines tasted.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Léoville-Las CasesSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)201998
Château Léoville PoyferréSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)201997
Château Ducru-BeaucaillouSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)201996
Château Gruaud-LaroseSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)201996
Château LagrangeSt-Julien (3ème Cru Classé)201996
Château Léoville BartonSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)201996
Château Léoville-Las Cases, Le Petit Lion du Marquis de Las CasesSt-Julien201996
Château BeychevelleSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)201995
Château Branaire-DucruSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)201995
Château Saint-PierreSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)201995
Clos du MarquisSt-Julien201995
Château Langoa BartonSt-Julien (3ème Cru Classé)201994
Château Beychevelle, AmiralSt-Julien201993
Château Léoville Poyferré, Pavillon de Leyoville PoyferreSt-Julien201993
Château TalbotSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)201993
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, La Croix Ducru-BeaucaillouSt-Julien201992
Château Léoville Barton, La Reserve de Leoville BartonSt-Julien201992
Château Talbot, Connetable TalbotSt-Julien201992
Château Léoville Poyferré, Château Moulin RicheSt-Julien201991
Château Saint-Pierre, Esprit de Saint-PierreSt-Julien201991
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, Le Petit Ducru de Ducri-BeaucaillouSt-Julien201990
Château Lagrange, Les Fiefs de LagrangeSt-Julien201990

