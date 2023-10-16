Washington State 2020 score table

Our US correspondent Clive Pursehouse deciphers the 2020 vintage in Washington State tasting and rating more than 100 wines.

Despite the year's challenging conditions, he found, the best wines have balance of tannins and power. The Cabernets and Bordeaux varieties in particular stood out.

In the state's top wines, there is ample concentration of fruit balanced with minerality and a savoury character - the terroir of the state's various AVAs showing through in both the taste and structure. Tannins in Washington can become unruly, but the most talented winemakers use them to build wines of complexity and structure that will age for a decade and more.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 39 wines that scored 94 points or above.


DeLille Cellars, Harrison Hill, Snipes MountainWashington State202097
Quilceda Creek, Tchelistecheff Cabernet, Clone 412, Horse Heaven HillsWashington State202097
Cadence, Camerata, Red MountainWashington State202096
DeLille Cellars, Grand Ciel, Red MountainWashington State202096
Doubleback, Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia ValleyWashington State202096
Quilceda Creek, Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia ValleyWashington State202096
Trothe, Cabernet Sauvignon, Horse Heaven HillsWashington State202096
Avennia, Sestina, Columbia ValleyWashington State202095
Cadence, Bel Canto, Red MountainWashington State202095
DeLille Cellars, Marguerite, White BluffsWashington State202095
DeLille Cellars, Shaw Vineyard Cabernet, Red MountainWashington State202095
Kevin White Winery, En Hommage, Yakima ValleyWashington State202095
Kevin White Winery, Pionnier Boushey Vineyard, Yakima ValleyWashington State202095
Leonetti Cellar, Cabernet Sauvignon Walla Walla ValleyWashington State202095
Leonetti Cellar, Holy Roller, Walla Walla ValleyWashington State202095
Leonetti Cellar, Loess, Walla Walla ValleyWashington State202095
Liminal, High Canyon Series WeatherEye Vineyard Grenache, Red MountainWashington State202095
Quilceda Creek, Galitzine Cabernet Sauvignon Clone 8, Red MountainWashington State202095
Quilceda Creek, Palengat Cabernet Sauvignon Clone 685, Horse Heaven HillsWashington State202095
Valdemar Estates, Blue Mountain Vineyard Syrah, Walla Walla ValleyWashington State202095
Abeja, Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia ValleyWashington State202094
DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Estate, Yakima ValleyWashington State202094
DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Estate Blanc, Columbia ValleyWashington State202094
DeLille Cellars, Four Flags Cabernet, Red MountainWashington State202094
DeLille Cellars, Le Colosse, Yakima ValleyWashington State202094
DeLille Cellars, Red Willow, Yakima ValleyWashington State202094
DeLille Cellars, Signature Syrah, Yakima ValleyWashington State202094
Doubleback, Estate Reserve, Walla Walla ValleyWashington State202094
Figgins Family, Estate Red WIne, Walla Walla ValleyWashington State202094
Kevin White Winery, Heritage, Yakima ValleyWashington State202094
Kevin White Winery, La Fraternité, Yakima ValleyWashington State202094
L'Ecole No 41, Ferguson, Walla Walla ValleyWashington State202094
Leonetti Cellar, Mill Creek Upland, Walla Walla Valley Washington State202094
Leonetti Cellar, Reserve, Walla Walla ValleyWashington State202094
Leonetti Cellar, Serra Pedace, Walla Walla ValleyWashington State202094
Liminal, High Canyon Series WeatherEye Vineyard Syrah, Red MountainWashington State202094
Valdemar Estates, Cabernet Sauvignon, Walla Walla ValleyWashington State202094
Valdemar Estates, Klipsun Vineyard Cabernet, Red MountainWashington State202094
Valdemar Estates, Klipsun Vineyard Syrah, Red MountainWashington State202094