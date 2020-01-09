Smart wine pourer ‘Albicchiere’ gets CES 2020 tech award

The Albicchiere device, or ‘Albi’ for short, was one of dozens of new home appliances to be named a CES 2020 ‘Honoree’ at the tech show in Las Vegas this week.

Labelled as ‘the smartest way to drink wine’ by its inventors, the Albi has not yet been released but is another example of how tech entrepreneurs are seeking to change the way people enjoy wine at home.

Made in Italy, the Albi Home M claims to be able to serve wine at the ideal temperature and can be loaded either with an ordinary wine bottle or with a ‘smart bag’ set to be sold by the device maker. It claims to keep the contents of the ‘smart bag’ fresh for up to six months.

Owners can connect the Albi to personal assistant devices like Amazon Echo or Google Home via an app, allowing them to set their preferences and ‘order’ a glass of wine, according to the Albicchiere.com website.

However, it is not yet available for sale and its inventors plan to use Kickstarter to crowdfund production.

Early investors would be offered a device for $249 or €223 (£190), according to an email sent to the product’s mailing list.

Other wine-related devices on show at CES 2020 included ‘Juno’, which is the latest of several gadgets that have been seeking to usurp the humble ice bucket, or fridge, in recent years.

Juno can chill drinks in just a few minutes using a ‘reverse microwave’ process, according to its producer.

