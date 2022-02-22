All About Decanter’s New Wine Club

The Decanter Wine Club has been launched in order to bring our best-scoring wines to wine lovers in the US. There are two offerings available – Everyday Excellence and Rare Luxuries – each providing subscribers with an opportunity to discover the wines that have wowed our experts.

It’s a way for subscribers to sample our most sought after and hard to buy wines from our latest panel tastings, before they sell out.

No two boxes are the same and given the exclusivity and rarity of these wines, subscriptions are strictly limited. This way, the Wine Access team can successfully source each bottle and guarantee an exciting curation of wines every quarter.

Everything you need to know about the Decanter Wine Club

What is the Decanter Wine Club?

An expert curation of our best wines, all of which have been voted ‘Outstanding’ by our judging panel and scoring no less than 95 Decanter points – every bottle has measured up to the high standards of our experts.

What is the difference between the two subscriptions?

We’ve created two tiers to suit the needs of all our readers. If you’re a casual wine enthusiast, you may prefer the stars that deliver on quality and price in our Everyday Excellence collection. Wine connoisseurs meanwhile may prefer our Rare Luxuries collection.

What’s in the first shipment?

The first shipment is a special curation of only Wine of the Year winners. These are the very best bottles from all our combined panel tastings. See below:

Find out more about each shipment here.

What does each shipment include?

Aside from the six bottles of wine, you’ll have tasting notes from Decanter’s experts and background on the wines. You’ll also have a link to taste along with Wine Access’ Vanessa Conlin MW.

How frequent are shipments?

Shipments are sent every three months. Each quarterly shipment comprises a completely new curation of top-scoring wines.

Can anyone subscribe?

The club has been launched to our US readers in the first instance, in partnership with Wine Access, which delivers to most states bar four. To see which states qualify please see here. For all FAQs please read this document.

Don’t miss out…