Argentinian producers age wine in the ocean

Patricia Ortiz, founder and co-owner of Rio Negro-based Wapisa, created a cellar in the bed of the ocean 25 km away from their vineyard, aided by a biologist and a diver.

‘We seek elegance in our wines. We were curious to explore if underwater ageing could actually allow us to have young wines with the benefit of maturity,’ said Ortiz.

In February 2020 they placed fifteen hundred magnums of their 2017 Malbec in crates at a ten-metre average depth one mile off the shore of Las Grutas. Nine months later, they fished out bottles beautifully covered in maritime life.

‘We tasted blind the underwater-aged wine and the cellar-aged counterpart, the difference was stunning: the former was rounder, more elegant and with fresher fruit,’ said Ortiz.

The second lot of bottles will be submerged at the end of this month in newly improved cages that will allow sea water to circulate through the bottles. They are planning to market these wines together for consumers to taste for themselves.

A bit further south, in Chubut, star winemaker Matías Michelini joined forces with the owners of Bahia Bustamante Lodge and world-renowned bartender Tato Giovannoni to plant twenty hectares of vines right on the beach, three metres away from the ocean.

Last year, they made in a very hands-on manner their first micro vinification of two one hundred litre eggs that they buried in the beach soil, a mix of sand and seashells.

‘The result was marvelous’, said Michelini. ‘The wines have a clear sea character of salt, iodine, algae with very good acidity which balances nicely with ripe fruit courtesy of the sunny and dry climate.’

For the 2021 vintage they will make Semillon and Pinot Noir in thousand litre cement eggs buried near the water, moving a step further and submerging them by half in the ocean by 2022.

More and more producers are exploring ageing wine underwater.

In 2019 the first conference on underwater wine was hosted in Bilbao.

In March 2020, a winery on the Italian island of Elba revived a 2,500 year old method of submerging grapes in the sea.