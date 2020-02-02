BAFTAs 2020: Sustainability and vegan dishes on the menu

Sustainability is a key priority for the organisers of BAFTA this year, including the menu, which is not only using seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, but includes two vegan courses.

Both the starter and dessert are vegan, and the main includes chicken, or a vegan option. 2018 was the first year the starter was entirely vegan.

The chefs behind the menu – BAFTA Chef Anton Managanaro and Grosvenor House Executive Chef Paul Bates – also hinted that next year’s could be a fully vegan menu.

The starter is a carraway infused salad, with celeriac, moutabel, kelp pickled turnip, mushroom piccalilli, sweet vinegar reduction.

The main is thyme-basted Shropshire chicken, chestnut mushroom barley with a ballotine of Potash Darm walnuts, Dorset truffle creamed parsnips and roasted beets. The have ensured the entire chicken will be used. For non-meat eaters, it is a lentil and cauliflower tart, with champ potatoes, roasted beets, lovage and parsley relish.

The dessert is an early season Yorkshire rhubarb fool, a pear sphere and preserved raspberry jelly, meringue and toasted seeds. The meringue is made from chickpea syrup instead of eggs, making it vegan friendly.

The Champagne for the evening is Taittinger’s Brut Reserve NV while Villa Maria is providing the Private Bin East Coast Pinot Grigio 2019 and Private Bin Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot blend 2018.

Sustainability

There will be zero food waste at the event, and all cooking oil used will be recycled and turned into biofuel for transport.

In a bid to continue to improve the sustainability of the event, BAFTA is encouraging all attendees to wear an outfit that they already own, rather than something new.