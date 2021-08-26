Berry Bros & Rudd launches Nordic whisky collection

Berry Bros & Rudd has launched a Nordic Casks whisky range which will showcase a number of pioneering Nordic whisky distilleries.

The famous London-based wine and spirits merchant says that this is the first time an independent bottler has focused on this exciting whisky region.

The series launches with four single casks from Myken in Norway, High Coast in Sweden, Kyrö in Finland and Fary Lochan in Denmark.

For whisky fans this will be the first opportunity to buy an independent bottling from several of these unique distilleries, says Berry Bros & Rudd.

Berry Bros & Rudd’s reserve spirits manager Jonny McMillan is responsible for the collection, which he says showcases different raw materials, production methods and innovation.

‘The Nordics is one such region that has intrigued me and, although young it is already developing its own identity and character,’ says McMillan.

‘The people of this rugged and majestic landscape, not dissimilar to Scotland, have long been known for their love of great whiskies. Of all the emerging global whisky regions, the Nordics has so far perhaps had the least acclaim, but with distillers of such quality and passion it’s unlikely to remain that way for long.’

To support the launch, Berry Bros & Rudd have partnered with the Nordic distilleries to host a virtual tasting to be streamed live on its Facebook and Youtube pages on 2 September at 7pm (BST). For the event, limited-edition tasting packs will offer the chance to taste the whiskies before purchasing a bottle.

The event will be co-hosted by Jonny McMillan, Thomas Øhrbom from Whisky Saga and Emma Anderson from Allt om Whisky Magazine Sweden. Tasting packs are available from bbr.com and Royal Mile Whiskies, priced at £35.

