Berry Bros & Rudd to launch specialist spirits shop in London

The family-owned company, which has supplied the Royal Family since the reign of King George III, is celebrating its 325th anniversary this year.

It is the UK’s oldest wine and spirits merchant, but it continues to innovate, and it now plans to capitalise on the growing demand for luxury spirits.

The Spirits Shop will open on the corner of St James’s Street, close to the company’s flagship store at 63 Pall Mall.

Geordie Willis, who serves as the brand experiences and creative director at Berry Bros & Rudd, is leading the project.

‘The launch of our first dedicated Spirits Shop shows our commitment to the premium and luxury spirits category, and will allow us to share our depth of range, fantastic products and expertise through events and our in-store experience,’ said Willis, a Berry family member.

The company created Cutty Sark, the first Scotch whisky brand to sell more than 1 million cases in the United States, although it is now owned by La Martiniquaise-Bardinet.

It also developed The Glenrothes, while it has won multiple awards as an independent bottler via its Berry’s Own Selection whisky range.

‘We have a proud heritage in spirits,’ said chief commercial officer Natalie Tennent. ‘We continue to enjoy significant demand from our customers and are pleased that our Spirits Shop will allow us to showcase our increasing range of premium and ultra-premium spirits.

‘Investing in our retail footprint, people, products and producer relationships gives us the opportunity to extend our reputation as one of the best and most trusted spirit and wine merchants, both for drinkers and collectors alike.’

Berry Bros & Rudd reported that turnover increased by 7.2% to £220.2m in the year to March 31, 2022, while pre-tax profit hit £17m.

It opened a £4.5m warehouse in Andover towards the end of the year, and it also acquired a minority stake in The Cotswolds Distillery – England’s largest whisky producer – earlier this year.

