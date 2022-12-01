Biden and Macron state dinner menu lists California wines

Guests at the state dinner hosted by US president Joe Biden for his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Thursday (1 December) were set to enjoy Roederer Estate Brut Rosé sparkling wine, according to menu details reported by Reuters and other US media.

While all three wines on the menu have deep roots in California, there were several nods to France. Roederer Estate was founded in Anderson Valley in 1982 by the Rouzaud family of Champagne Louis Roederer, for instance.

The two other California wines to be served at the White House dinner were listed on the menu as:

Newton Unfiltered Chardonnay ‘Napa Valley’ 2018

Anakota Cabernet Sauvignon ‘Knights Valley’ 2019

Newton, created by Peter Newton in 1977, is today part of French luxury goods group LVMH. Anakota was created by vigneron Pierre Seillan in 2001 as part of his partnership with Jackson Family Wines, which began after Seillan emigrated from France to Sonoma.

Dishes to be served at the state dinner for Biden and Macron involved ‘butter poached Maine lobster’ with American Osetra Caviar, followed by beef with ‘triple cooked butter potatoes’ and a red wine reduction.

American artisan cheeses enjoyed a prominent position on the menu. ‘I’m especially excited that we are featuring American cheeses for our cheese course, including Rogue River Blue, the champion of the 2019 World Cheese Awards,’ said First Lady Jill Biden in a media preview of the state dinner.

Rogue River Blue was the first American champion at the international awards, organised annually by the UK’s Guild of Fine Food.

Orange chiffon cake was lined up for dessert, with roasted pears, citrus sauce and crème fraiche ice cream.

Macron is known to be a wine lover, and wine and food have often played prominent roles within the wider diplomacy of state visits.

In 2019, Macron and Chinese premier Xi Jinping were served Petrus and Pol Roger’s Sir Winston Churchill prestige cuvée Champagne, according to local media reports.

