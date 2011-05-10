Bordeaux 2010 ‘upsurge’ on Decanter.com

Interest in the Bordeaux 2010 vintage has provoked an upsurge of traffic on Decanter.com.

Decanter.com’s figures for the month of April 2011 show an increase of 60% in traffic, taking page impressions past the 1m mark for the first time in the 11-year history of the website.

Figures provided by independent web analysts Omniture show 1.01m page impressions for April, an increase of 62.4% on April 2010.

More than one third of this traffic – 36.4% – came from Decanter.com’s En Primeur sections.

These sections provide comprehensive coverage of the Bordeaux 2010 vintage: tasting notes and scores from Steven Spurrier, James Lawther and Michel Bettane, news, video interviews with Christian Moueix, Stephan von Neipperg, Pierre Lurton and many others.

There is also detailed analysis of past scores, allowing Decanter.com users to compare performance of properties across vintages from 2005 to the present day.