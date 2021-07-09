Burgundy and Bordeaux compete to host ‘UN of wine’– reports

Officials in Burgundy, Bordeaux and Champagne are reported to have been among those interested in having the honour of hosting the new headquarters of the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV).

Rome is also in the running as a possible destination, according to The Times.

The OIV, dubbed by some as a sort of United Nations of the wine world, is currently based in Paris.

While nothing has been confirmed regarding the group’s new headquarters, there was strong speculation in some parts of the French press this week that French president Emmanuel Macron was set to support a bid from Dijon.

If correct, that could mean Burgundy becoming France’s candidate city to host the prestigious wine body.

In an article under the headline, ‘does Macron like Bordeaux?’, French newspaper Sud-Ouest reported on Wednesday (7 July) that Dijon’s offer to host the OIV was likely to get the French president’s public backing.

It cited officials in Bordeaux in its article, although nothing formal has been announced.

Dijon’s mayor, François Rebsamen, was quoted by radio station France Bleu on 15 June as saying that the OIV was ‘in a way the UN of wine’ and that ‘we want to make Dijon a wine capital of the world’.

As of January 2021, the OIV had 48 member states around the wine world. Several organisations also have observer status at the body, which is an intergovernmental organisation.

The UK became the 48th full member state on 1 January 2021, following Brexit.