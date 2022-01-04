Burgundy: MSc course in sustainable wine tourism launches

Prospective students from around the world can apply for the new MSc course in sustainable wine tourism and gastronomy, beginning in the 2022 academic year, said the School of Wine & Spirits Business.

Based in Dijon, a short distance from the heart of the Côte d’Or’s famous vineyards, the institution is part of the Burgundy School of Business (BSB).

It said the MSc in sustainable wine tourism and gastronomy will be taught in English and reflects ‘strong demand from companies for managers capable of accompanying them in their transition to sustainable development’.

Wine tourism is still viewed as a major growth area for wineries and wine regions over the long-term, despite the economic impact of Covid-related travel restrictions in the past two years.

BSB’s wine school said gastronomy is also a major theme for travel. ‘The outlook in these areas is very promising, as many wineries, restaurateurs and accommodation providers are increasingly adopting a CSR [corporate social responsibility] strategy, respectful of the environment, their employees and society.’

It said its new course is open to any French or international student with an existing Bachelor’s degree in any subject.

Laurence Cogan-Marie, professor of marketing at BSB since 2009, will run the sustainable wine tourism and gastronomy MSc.

‘The students of the new MSc will have the opportunity to tackle the concepts of ecological transition, ecotourism, slow tourism, permaculture, sustainable viticulture, soft mobility, sustainable accommodation and catering,’ said Cogan-Marie, who has been responsible for the wine tourism specialisation at Bachelor’s level at BSB since 2017.

‘Numerous trips in France and abroad to wine and gastronomic regions at the forefront of sustainability are planned,’ she added.

‘The aim is to introduce students to the best sustainable practices in wine tourism and gastronomy. They will also carry out concrete case studies.’

She said potential jobs leading on from the course included:

executives in ecological transition, in sustainable development and CSR;

managers in sustainable wine tourism;

consultants in transition towards sustainable development, for accommodation providers, restaurateurs [and] wine estates, as well as for various institutional players in tourism or wine trade boards.

There is growing awareness among tourists in all sectors around ‘climate, environmental and social issues’, said the World Travel & Tourism Council in June 2021.

Research released by the Booking.com website in 2021 found that 83% of travellers thought sustainable travel was vital. Of 29,000 travellers surveyed across 30 countries, 61% said the Covid pandemic had made them want to travel more sustainably in the future, the group said.

