Caudalie to open Loire vineyard hotel

The latest project will bring the number of vineyard-based spa hotels owned by Alice and Jérôme Tourbier to three, including their Paris-based Les Etangs de Corot, which offers 41 bedrooms and two suites.

The Loire hotel, expected to open in June 2020, will have 49 rooms and five suites. It will offer the same range of vineyard based treatments and skincare products as its Bordeaux cousin, which sits next to the Smith Haut Lafitte vineyards owned by Alice Tourbier’s parents, Florence and Daniel Cathiard.

‘It’s not easy to find the right combination of vineyard and hotel space. We tried in Champagne, but the grower system makes it hard to control what goes on in the vineyards. We are always looking at options and this location in the Loire is ideal,’ said Alice Tourbier.

‘We will have a vino-therapy spa offering treatments using grape and vine extracts and seven vineyard hectares planted with Romorantin grapes for the whites, and Gamay and Pinot for the reds,’ she said.

The wines made at the Loire hotel will be labelled as AOC Cheverny and AOC Cour Cheverny.

Food will be sourced only from local producers, said Tourbier and maintaining their eco-friendly profile will be a priority.

‘We are going to have our own vegetable garden and the hotel will be built with natural materials.’

The couple are already thinking beyond the Loire with Tourbier saying they are actively exploring other wine regions that might be suitable for further developments.