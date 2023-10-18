Champagne Bollinger secures B Corp status after hitting sustainability goals

The esteemed Champagne House was evaluated in five key categories: governance, employees, community, environment and customers.

There are now more than 7,000 companies with B Corp status on a global basis, but very few wine producers have completed the demanding accreditation process.

In 2022, Champagne Piper-Heidsieck became the first producer in the region to receive this accolade.

English sparkling wine producer Rathfinny was also certified as a ‘force for good’ after achieving B Corp status earlier this year.

Champagne Bollinger – which has been James Bond’s favourite bubbly since the release of Live and Let Die in 1973 – is now part of a small, exclusive group of sparkling wine producers that have been recognised for meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

Managing director Charles-Armand de Belenet said: ‘This certification recognises the merit of our daily actions and engages all Champagne Bollinger employees in a collective approach to progress.

‘Only by working together can we continue to challenge ourselves. It is with humility and conviction that we will continue to roll out the roadmap we outlined as part of our CSR [corporate social responsibility] programme: “Our People, Our Land, Our Roots”.’

These are the three key pillars that underpin Champagne Bollinger’s approach to sustainability as it prepares to celebrate its bicentenary in 2029.

The family-owned producer, which has 180ha in Aÿ and Cuis, was the first in the region to receive a sustainable viticulture certification in 2014.

Bollinger has employed generations of winemakers, coopers, disgorgement specialists and other craftspeople over the years.

It is also the only Champagne house to have continuously employed an in-house cooper since it was established in 1829.

Parent company Société Jacques Bollinger also owns Champagne Ayala, along with Chanson and Château d’Etroyes in Burgundy, Langlois-Chateau in Saumur, Hubert Brochard in Sancerre, Ponzi Vineyards in Oregon’s Willamette Valley and Delamain Cognac.

