Champagne glass pyramid sets new world record

At 8.23 metres tall (27ft), a three-sided pyramid made from 54,740 Champagne coupes has officially set a new Guinness World Record for the ‘largest drinking glass pyramid’.

A specialist team spent five days between Christmas and New Year delicately constructing the wine glass tower at luxury Dubai resort Atlantis, The Palm, which announced the news.

It said the attempt was co-organised by Moët & Chandon, as part of Champagne house’s ‘Effervescence’ event series. Guinness World Records officials were on-hand to adjudicate.

Netherlands-based Luuk Broos Events built the pyramid, beating its own previous record – set in Madrid in 2017.

Lotte Broos, of Luuk Broos Events, said, ‘Building a tower of this size is no small undertaking and over half of our team are actually made up of surgeons due to the level of discipline, focus and a steady hand that it requires….especially for the last few metres.’

At the unveiling in Dubai, ballerinas twirled around the glass pyramid, and guests watched as a jeroboam of Moët & Chandon was poured onto the glasses below, said Atlantis, The Palm.

Yet the pyramid’s existence was relatively short. The resort said the tower remained in place until 1 January, but that glasses used would be recycled and turned into glassware for Atlantis, The Palm’s 1,548 rooms and suites.

Laurent Dominguez, general manager of Moët Hennessy Middle East, said that Moët & Chandon’s association with Champagne pyramids dated back to the late 1950s.

‘In 1983, to mark its 240th anniversary, Moët & Chandon established the first world record for the highest champagne pyramid with 2,757 crystal glasses,’ Dominguez added.

After the record in Dubai, Luuk Broos said it had donated funds to ‘The Forgotten Child’ charity.

Related articles