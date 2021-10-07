Bordeaux’s Château Angélus stars in new Bond film

Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed that a bottle of Château Angélus 2005 features in the new Bond film, released in the UK on 28 September 2021.

The Bordeaux estate’s role in No Time To Die, which is set for release in the US from 8 October, marks the latest chapter of a partnership that has spanned the era of Bond films featuring Daniel Craig.

Angélus 1982 starred in the Casino Royale film, Craig’s first outing as 007, when the fictional secret agent shared a bottle on a train with Vesper Lynd, played by Eva Green. The 2005 vintage of the St-Emilion estate also made the cut in Spectre.

It’s no secret that the Bond of Ian Fleming’s books and also 007 on the big screen enjoyed a glass of fine wine or Champagne, not to mention the odd Martini.

For brands, an association with the global Bond franchise can also put their products in-front of big audiences.

According to media research group Comscore, the Bond franchise has generated $7bn at the box office across 25 films since Sir Sean Connery introduced Fleming’s fictional agent on the big screen with ‘Dr No’ in the early 1960s.

While Bollinger Champagne has been associated with Bond for several decades, Angélus said its debut in 2006 was born from a friendship between the St-Emilion estate’s owner, the de Boüard de Laforest family, and the Broccoli and Wilson families, producers on the Bond films.

However, according to the Château, producer Michael G. Wilson was already a fan of Angélus and approached the estate for the Casino Royale film. Angélus said the family ‘offered a bottle of Château Angélus 1982, one of the greatest vintages of that century. It would be the first appearance of Château Angélus in a movie.’

A spokesperson for Angélus said that the 2005 vintage featured in No Time To Die was chosen by the film production team.

In 2019, the estate released limited-edition ‘007’ cases, each including a hand-numbered magnum of its 2007 vintage.

