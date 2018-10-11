Château Montrose owners invest in Henri Rebourseau in Burgundy

Château Montrose owners Martin and Olivier Bouygues have followed up their Clos Rougeard purchase by investing in Domaine Henri Rebourseau in Burgundy.

Martin and Olivier Bouygues, French industrial and construction tycoons, have agreed to form a partnership with the de Surrel family, co-owners of Domaine Henri Rebourseau in Gevrey-Chambertin, Burgundy.

Although the terms of the transaction were not disclosed, French financial newspaper Les Echos said that the deal value could be €45 million in return for a controlling 51% stake in the domaine. Those details could not be immediately confirmed.

Henri Rebourseau includes some of the oldest parcels of Côtes de Nuits and extends to 13.5 hectares, almost half of it Grands Crus; a half-hectare in Chambertin, parcels in Clos de Bèze, Charmes Chambertin, Mazy Chambertin, and two hectares in Clos Vougeot.

The acquisition was made through SCDM, Martin and Olivier Bouygues’ family holding company, of which Hervé Berland is the managing director.

‘We are in a balanced partnership approach,’ said Hervé Berland, who is also CEO of Château Montrose. ‘This is a domain in good condition that has enormous potential.’

Speaking to Decanter.com, he said, ‘We will look at the technical installations and see what we can improve to provide the domain with a high-performance tool. We will not be doing any work in the château [building] at this time.’

Domaine Henri Rebourseau, managed by Jean de Surrel, is farmed using an organic and biodynamic approach. Jean de Surrel remains as consultant for viticulture, and it is understood that his two sons, Louis and Bénigne de Surrel, will continue to participate in the development of the domain.

As well as Château Montrose, the Bouygues brothers also own Château Tronquoy-Lalande in St-Estèphe, Clos Rougeard in Saumur-Champigny, and Distillerie de la Métairie in Cognac.

