Good value red Burgundy: 32 wines to seek out

You can easily spend a small fortune on a bottle of Côte d’Or Pinot Noir if you so desire, but you don’t have to. Here are 32 best buys...

Value Red Burgundy
To listen to some people, good value red Burgundy is an oxymoron, right up there with friendly fire, jumbo shrimps and Hell’s Angels.

It all depends on what you mean by value, of course. If you’re in search of a £5.99 bottle of Gevrey-Chambertin – the unicorn of the wine world – you are almost certain to be disappointed. But that doesn’t mean that all Burgundy is second mortgage material.

