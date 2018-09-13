A great vintage and many of these 2010 wines are now in their drinking windows, so we have dived into our archive to bring you the full panel tasting report from 2012 - online for the first time and including all the tasting notes & scores.



Originally published in the December 2012 issue of Decanter magazine and now available online and in full, exclusively for Premium subscribers.

67 wines tasted, with four rated Outstanding

‘A golden age’ for Burgundy, concluded our panel of Stephen Brook, Anthony Hanson MW and Jasper Morris MW

Summary

Reduction was the only downside to a great vintage characterised by outstanding premiers crus and a handful of village wines that came close to them in quality, says Stephen Brook…

Although there were occasional disagreements between the judges, the tasting as a whole was remarkably consistent in terms of scoring.

The gap between village and premier cru wines was considerable, as one would expect. Most of the disappointing wines were in the former category, although there was also a handful of village wines that came close to premier cru in quality.

