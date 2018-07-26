Comparing Cos d’Estournel wines: 2000 to 2016

Jane Anson

Jane Anson reports on the second growth's evolution in style and provides fresh tasting notes on wines going back to the Bordeaux 2000 vintage - available exclusively for Premium members.

TAGS:

One of the best views of Château Cos d’Estournel comes from the dining room of its neighbour Lafite Rothschild.

Framed by the window, the sandstone pagodas that mark the St-Estèphe 2nd Growth are unmissable through the gentle rising vineyards that stretch between the two, their exotic shapes a reminder of founder Louis Gaspard d’Estournel’s obsession with India.

The story goes that d’Estournel himself was standing in…

 

See Jane Anson’s en primeur tasting notes for Cos d’Estournel 2017 wines