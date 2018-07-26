Jane Anson reports on the second growth's evolution in style and provides fresh tasting notes on wines going back to the Bordeaux 2000 vintage - available exclusively for Premium members.

One of the best views of Château Cos d’Estournel comes from the dining room of its neighbour Lafite Rothschild.

Framed by the window, the sandstone pagodas that mark the St-Estèphe 2nd Growth are unmissable through the gentle rising vineyards that stretch between the two, their exotic shapes a reminder of founder Louis Gaspard d’Estournel’s obsession with India.

The story goes that d’Estournel himself was standing in…