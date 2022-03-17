Decanter 360° Academy initiative launches

Decanter is very excited to announce the launch of the Decanter 360 Academy, which is now open for applications.

Find out more and apply here.

We’re looking for our first Decanter 360° Academy Trainee – somebody with a real enthusiasm for taking the first steps in their wine industry career.

If you’re interested in the world of wine but don’t know where to start, this might just be the opportunity for you.

We recognise that the wine industry can seem daunting from the outside and we want to do our bit to not only improve this reputation, but also to increase and improve diversity and inclusion. That is why we have created the Decanter 360° Academy scheme.

Our 360 Academy will offer you the chance to gain valuable experience (while getting paid a full London Living Wage salary), working across the wider brand within each department. Plus you’ll work towards completing a wine-related qualification that will give you the credibility you need to kickstart your wine industry career.

The world of wine media is an incredibly exciting and varied part of the wider wine industry. You will work with our brilliant team across the wider Decanter brand including in the editorial, sales, marketing and events/awards operations teams. As you’ll see, we’re a really diverse business with a whole range of products and services, so you’ll have the chance to work across all of these.

At the end of the 12-month long Academy programme, if we have a vacancy available, you’ll have the chance to join our team permanently or you’ll have gained a year of great experience and have some certifications behind you to get you started in your career.

At Decanter, we’re proud to be owned by Future, a leading global multi-platform media company. Future connects people to their passions through the high-quality content we create and the innovative technology we pioneer.

Open now, applications will close on Friday 15 April.