Decanter 360 Academy Trainee Programme 2024: Applications now open

The Decanter 360 Academy Trainee Programme is returning for a second placement at Decanter. Aimed at individuals with real enthusiasm for wine, who is looking to take their first steps in a wine industry career.

The programme is committed to increasing diversity and inclusivity within the wine sector by providing opportunities for underrepresented communities.

We recognise there is still a lot of work to be done within the wine industry to be fully diverse and inclusive, and we want to do our bit to improve that. We also recognise that the wine industry can seem very daunting from the outside.

That is why we have created our Decanter 360 Academy Trainee Programme.

If you’re interested in the world of wine but don’t know where to start, this might just be the opportunity for you.

Our 360 Academy will offer one person from an under-represented background* the chance to gain valuable experience – while getting paid a full London Living Wage salary – working across every department of the Decanter brand including editorial, sales, marketing and events with specific focus to the Decanter World Wine Awards.

* this is by no means an exhaustive list, but this includes people from ethnic minorities, people of colour, those with physical health/disability, mental health issues, sensory impairments, learning disabilities, neurodivergence, and those from LGBTQIA+ or traveller communities.

The successful candidate will also work towards completing a wine-related qualification to help kickstart their wine industry career.

At Decanter, we’re proud to be owned by Future, a leading global multi-platform media company. Future connects people to their passions through the high-quality content we create and the innovative technology we pioneer.

Applications are now open and will close on Friday 21 June 2024.

Apply today Applications for the second Decanter 360 Academy Trainee post are now open and will close on Friday 21 June 2024. Download the job description Download the training programme Application process

Submit a short covering letter explaining why you are interested in

joining the wine industry and why you believe you are the best

candidate for this opportunity, with your CV to decanter360@futurenet.com by Friday 21 June 2024

