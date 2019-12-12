Decanter Asia Wine Awards Tasting in Seoul, South Korea

On 22 November, more than 80 wine enthusiasts and members of the Asian wine trade gathered at two-Michelin-star restaurant Jungsik Seoul to discover top-awarded wines from this year’s Decanter Asia Wine Awards.
Of the 2,202 wines awarded a medal in this year’s competition, 60 were available to sample in the restaurant’s newly opened formal café. Organised by wine style and body, the award-winning wines were laid out across the open-space floorplan to allow attendees both space and time to enjoy, concentrate and confirm the high quality of this year’s medal winners.
Event organiser and DAWA 2019 judge Moonsong Bang commented on the event:
“Overall, people were very satisfied with the tasting. In particular, visitors said that the tasting event was better than the last events in all aspects of wines, location, time and food. In particular, people appreciated that they could experience wines that were hard to find in Korea such as Georgia, Japan, China, and the United Kingdom.”
Wine lover and event attendee Lee Jung-gu agreed, stating, “One of the great things about DAWA Tasting is that you can taste a wide variety of wines from a wide variety of countries, including the UK, Georgia, and Greece, as well as the usual producers.”
From the producers’ perspective, having a DAWA-focused tasting in Korea is beneficial to a market that does not yet have access to all these wines. As Decanter’s Marketing Manager Alex Layton stated,
“Many of the producers who participated in DAWA this year specifically mentioned Korea as their desired market. We hope that this event will help their great wines come to Korea in a small but helpful way.”
In total, the tasting, hosted in partnership with Mashija Magazine, included eight sparkling wines, 14 white wines, 32 red and six sweet/fortified wines.
See below to view the full list of award-winning wines available to sample at the event.
DAWA 2019 Tasting Line-up
García Carrión, Jaume Serra Brut Nature, Cava, Spain NV
40% Macabeo, 30% Parellada, 30% Xarello
Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 11.5%
Ajimu, Chardonnay Extra Brut, Oita, Kyushu, Japan 2017
100% Chardonnay
Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 11%
Piper-Heidsieck, Essentiel Cuvée Réservée Extra Brut, Champagne, Champagne, France NV
55% Pinot Noir, 30% Pinot Meunier, 15% Chardonnay
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 12%
Nyetimber, Blanc de Blancs Brut, England, United Kingdom 2013
100% Chardonnay
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 12%
Dominio de la Vega, Idilicum Brut, Cava, Spain NV
100% Macabeo
Award: Silver, 91 points | Alcohol: 11.5%
Foss Marai, Guia Brut, Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto, Italy 2018
100% Glera
Award: Silver, 90 points | Alcohol: 11%
Foss Marai, Dry, Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze, Veneto, Italy NV
100% Glera
Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 11%
Villa Sandi, Rive di San Pietro di Barbozza Dry, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore Rive, Veneto, Italy 2018
100% Glera
Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 11.5%
Maison Castel, Sauvignon Blanc, Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France 2018
100% Sauvignon Blanc
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 12.3%
Castelo de Medina, Sauvignon Blanc, Rueda, Spain 2018
100% Sauvignon Blanc
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 13.5%
McGuigan, Bin 9000 Semillon, Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia 2014
100% Sémillon
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 10.9%
Mount Pleasant, Lovedale Semillon, Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia 2013
100% Sémillon
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 10.5%
Brokenwood, ILR Reserve Semillon, Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia 2013
100% Sémillon
Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 11%
Jacob’s Creek, Lyndale Chardonnay, Adelaide Hills, South Australia, Australia 2018
100% Chardonnay
Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 13.2%
Bird in Hand, Nest Egg Chardonnay, Adelaide Hills, South Australia, Australia 2017
100% Chardonnay
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 13%
Castello di Buttrio, Torre Butria, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2013
70% Tocai Friulano, 20% Chardonnay, 10% Sauvignon Blanc
Award: Bronze, 86 points | Alcohol: 13.5%
Moulin de Gassac, Antozonita, IGP Pays d’Hérault, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2018
90% Terret Blanc, 10% Carignan Blanc
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 11.5%
Ogier, Clos de l’Oratoire des Papes, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France 2018
30%Grenache Blanc, 30% Clairette, 30% Roussanne
Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 13.5%
Grover Zampa, Vijay Amritraj Reserve Collection, Nashik, Maharashtra, India 2018
100% Viognier
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 13.5%
Gatt, Riesling, High Eden (Eden Valley), South Australia, Australia 2014
100% Riesling
Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 11.5%
Shalva Gvaramadze, Qvevri Khikhvi, Kardenakhi, Kakheti, Georgia 2018
100% Khikhvi
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 13%
La Cave des Vignerons de Pfaffenheim, Gewurztraminer, Grand Cru Steinert, Alsace, France 2017
100% Gewurztraminer
Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 13.2%
Bream Creek, Reserve Pinot Noir, East Coast, Tasmania, Australia 2017
100% Pinot Noir
Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 14.4%
Nicolas Potel, Les Vaucrains, Nuits-Saint-Georges 1er Cru, Burgundy, France 2016
100% Pinot Noir
Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 13%
Cantina Bolzano, Prestige Line Lagrein Riserva, Alto Adige / Südtirol, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2016
100% Lagrein
Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 14%
Marchesi Alfieri, Alfiera, Barbera d’Asti Superiore, Piedmont, Italy 2016
100% Barbera
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 14.5%
Cantine Romagnoli, Caravaggio, Emilia, Emilia-Romagna, Italy 2017
60% Barbera, 30% Croatina, 10% Merlot
Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 13.5%
Château Liouner, Listrac-Médoc, Bordeaux, France 2016
60% Merlot, 40% Cabernet Sauvignon
Award: Silver, 90 points | Alcohol: 14%
Fattoria di Magliano, Heba, Morellino di Scansano, Tuscany, Italy 2016
95% Sangiovese, 5% Syrah
Award: Silver, 92 points | Alcohol: 13%
Casa Raia, Bevilo, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2015
90% Sangiovese, 4% Cabernet Sauvignon, 6% Canaiolo
Award: Bronze, 89 points | Alcohol: 14.5%
Ridolfi, Donna Rebecca, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy 2014
100% Sangiovese
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 14%
Bodegas y Viñedos Heras Cordón, Vendimia Seleccionada, Crianza, Rioja, Spain 2016
80% Tempranillo, 10% Marzuelo, 10% Graciano
Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 14%
Bodegas Sobreño, Finca Sobreño Tempranillo, Reserva, Toro, Spain 2014
100% Tempranillo
Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 14.5%
Alejandro Fernández Tinto Pesquera, Millenium, Gran Reserva, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2009
100% Tempranillo
Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 14%
Berselli & Solferino, Signature Collection Primitivo, Salento, Puglia, Italy 2017
100% Primitivo
Award: Bronze, 89 points | Alcohol: 14.5%
Clementi, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto, Italy 2009
65% Corvina, 30% Rondinella, 5% Molinara
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 16.5%
Dos Almas, Reserva Carménère, Colchagua, Chile 2016
100% Carmenère
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 13%
Barton & Guestier, Cabernet Sauvignon-Merlot, Médoc, Bordeaux, France 2018
60% Cabernet Sauvignon, 40% Merlot
Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 14%
Luna Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California, USA 2016
100% Cabernet Sauvignon
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 14.4%
Shottesbrooke, Single Vineyard Bush Vine Grenache, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2017
100% Grenache
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 14.5%
Joseph Castan, Château Croix d’Aumèdes Cuvée Réserve, Corbières, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2018
40% Carignan, 30% Syrah, 30% Grenache
Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 14.5%
St Hugo, Grenache-Shiraz-Mataro, Barossa, South Australia, Australia 2018
69% Grenache, 25% Shiraz, 6% Mataro
Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 14.4%
Domaine Baquière, La Massia, Corbières, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2018
80% Grenache, 20% Syrah
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 14%
Fortant Skalli, Grands Terroirs, Saint-Chinian Berlou, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2016
50% Carignan, 25% Syrah, 25% Mourvedre
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 14%
Soliterra, Priorat, Spain 2016
60% Cariñena, 20% Garnacha, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon
Award: Platinum, 96 points | Alcohol: 15%
Viticultors del Priorat, Morlanda, Priorat, Spain 2016
50% Garnacha, 50% Carignan
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 15%
Avantis Estate, Agios Chronos, Evia, Central Greece, Greece 2015
92% Shiraz, 8% Viognier
Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 14%
Capel Vale, Whispering Hill Single Vineyard Shiraz, Mount Barker, Western Australia, Australia 2018
100% Shiraz
Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 14%
Wirra Wirra, Woodhenge Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2016
100% Shiraz
Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 14.5%
John Duval, Eligo Shiraz, Barossa, South Australia, Australia 2016
100% Shiraz
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 14.5%
Monte da Ravasqueira, Reserva da Familia Touriga Nacional-Syrah, Alentejano, Portugal 2016
70% Syrah, 30% Touriga Nacional
Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 14%
Stobi, Veritas Private Reserve, Tikvesh, Povardarje, Macedonia 2015
100% Vranac
Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 14%
Chelti, Qvevri Saperavi, Kakheti, Georgia 2015
100% Saperavi
Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 14.5%
Ningxia Jiuximing Huang Co., Yuyue Marselan, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2018
95% Marselan, 5% Merlot
Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 15.8%
Dominio de la Vega, The End, Utiel Requena, Spain 2018
100% Sauvignon Blanc
Award: Bronze, 87 points | Alcohol: 14%
Monemvasia, Monemvasia-Malvasia, Monemvasia, Peloponnese, Greece 2012
60% Monemvassia, 20% Assyrtiko, 20% Kydonitsa
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 13.5%
Liaoning San He, Cai Long Ling Jin Ding Icewine, Huanren, Liaoning, China 2014
100% Vidal
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 12%
Isabella Winery, Little Beaver Riesling Icewine, Okanagan Valley, British Columbia, Canada 2018
100% Riesling
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 10.5%
Schloss Gobelsburg, Grüner Veltliner Eiswein, Niederösterreich, Austria 2018
100% Grüner Veltliner
Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol 8.5%
Florio, Donna Franca, Marsala Superiore Riserva, Sicily, Italy NV
100% Grillo
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 19%