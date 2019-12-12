Decanter Asia Wine Awards Tasting in Seoul, South Korea

On 22 November, more than 80 wine enthusiasts and members of the Asian wine trade gathered at two-Michelin-star restaurant Jungsik Seoul to discover top-awarded wines from this year’s Decanter Asia Wine Awards.

Of the 2,202 wines awarded a medal in this year’s competition, 60 were available to sample in the restaurant’s newly opened formal café. Organised by wine style and body, the award-winning wines were laid out across the open-space floorplan to allow attendees both space and time to enjoy, concentrate and confirm the high quality of this year’s medal winners.

Event organiser and DAWA 2019 judge Moonsong Bang commented on the event:

“Overall, people were very satisfied with the tasting. In particular, visitors said that the tasting event was better than the last events in all aspects of wines, location, time and food. In particular, people appreciated that they could experience wines that were hard to find in Korea such as Georgia, Japan, China, and the United Kingdom.”

Wine lover and event attendee Lee Jung-gu agreed, stating, “One of the great things about DAWA Tasting is that you can taste a wide variety of wines from a wide variety of countries, including the UK, Georgia, and Greece, as well as the usual producers.”

From the producers’ perspective, having a DAWA-focused tasting in Korea is beneficial to a market that does not yet have access to all these wines. As Decanter’s Marketing Manager Alex Layton stated,

“Many of the producers who participated in DAWA this year specifically mentioned Korea as their desired market. We hope that this event will help their great wines come to Korea in a small but helpful way.”

In total, the tasting, hosted in partnership with Mashija Magazine, included eight sparkling wines, 14 white wines, 32 red and six sweet/fortified wines.

See below to view the full list of award-winning wines available to sample at the event.

DAWA 2019 Tasting Line-up

García Carrión, Jaume Serra Brut Nature, Cava, Spain NV

40% Macabeo, 30% Parellada, 30% Xarello

Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 11.5%

Ajimu, Chardonnay Extra Brut, Oita, Kyushu, Japan 2017

100% Chardonnay

Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 11%

Piper-Heidsieck, Essentiel Cuvée Réservée Extra Brut, Champagne, Champagne, France NV

55% Pinot Noir, 30% Pinot Meunier, 15% Chardonnay

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 12%

Nyetimber, Blanc de Blancs Brut, England, United Kingdom 2013

100% Chardonnay

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 12%

Dominio de la Vega, Idilicum Brut, Cava, Spain NV

100% Macabeo

Award: Silver, 91 points | Alcohol: 11.5%

Foss Marai, Guia Brut, Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto, Italy 2018

100% Glera

Award: Silver, 90 points | Alcohol: 11%

Foss Marai, Dry, Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze, Veneto, Italy NV

100% Glera

Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 11%

Villa Sandi, Rive di San Pietro di Barbozza Dry, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore Rive, Veneto, Italy 2018

100% Glera

Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 11.5%

Maison Castel, Sauvignon Blanc, Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France 2018

100% Sauvignon Blanc

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 12.3%

Castelo de Medina, Sauvignon Blanc, Rueda, Spain 2018

100% Sauvignon Blanc

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 13.5%

McGuigan, Bin 9000 Semillon, Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia 2014

100% Sémillon

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 10.9%

Mount Pleasant, Lovedale Semillon, Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia 2013

100% Sémillon

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 10.5%

Brokenwood, ILR Reserve Semillon, Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia 2013

100% Sémillon

Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 11%

Jacob’s Creek, Lyndale Chardonnay, Adelaide Hills, South Australia, Australia 2018

100% Chardonnay

Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 13.2%

Bird in Hand, Nest Egg Chardonnay, Adelaide Hills, South Australia, Australia 2017

100% Chardonnay

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 13%

Castello di Buttrio, Torre Butria, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2013

70% Tocai Friulano, 20% Chardonnay, 10% Sauvignon Blanc

Award: Bronze, 86 points | Alcohol: 13.5%

Moulin de Gassac, Antozonita, IGP Pays d’Hérault, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2018

90% Terret Blanc, 10% Carignan Blanc

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 11.5%

Ogier, Clos de l’Oratoire des Papes, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France 2018

30%Grenache Blanc, 30% Clairette, 30% Roussanne

Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 13.5%

Grover Zampa, Vijay Amritraj Reserve Collection, Nashik, Maharashtra, India 2018

100% Viognier

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 13.5%

Gatt, Riesling, High Eden (Eden Valley), South Australia, Australia 2014

100% Riesling

Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 11.5%

Shalva Gvaramadze, Qvevri Khikhvi, Kardenakhi, Kakheti, Georgia 2018

100% Khikhvi

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 13%

La Cave des Vignerons de Pfaffenheim, Gewurztraminer, Grand Cru Steinert, Alsace, France 2017

100% Gewurztraminer

Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 13.2%

Bream Creek, Reserve Pinot Noir, East Coast, Tasmania, Australia 2017

100% Pinot Noir

Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 14.4%

Nicolas Potel, Les Vaucrains, Nuits-Saint-Georges 1er Cru, Burgundy, France 2016

100% Pinot Noir

Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 13%

Cantina Bolzano, Prestige Line Lagrein Riserva, Alto Adige / Südtirol, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2016

100% Lagrein

Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 14%

Marchesi Alfieri, Alfiera, Barbera d’Asti Superiore, Piedmont, Italy 2016

100% Barbera

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 14.5%

Cantine Romagnoli, Caravaggio, Emilia, Emilia-Romagna, Italy 2017

60% Barbera, 30% Croatina, 10% Merlot

Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 13.5%

Château Liouner, Listrac-Médoc, Bordeaux, France 2016

60% Merlot, 40% Cabernet Sauvignon

Award: Silver, 90 points | Alcohol: 14%

Fattoria di Magliano, Heba, Morellino di Scansano, Tuscany, Italy 2016

95% Sangiovese, 5% Syrah

Award: Silver, 92 points | Alcohol: 13%

Casa Raia, Bevilo, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2015

90% Sangiovese, 4% Cabernet Sauvignon, 6% Canaiolo

Award: Bronze, 89 points | Alcohol: 14.5%

Ridolfi, Donna Rebecca, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy 2014

100% Sangiovese

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 14%

Bodegas y Viñedos Heras Cordón, Vendimia Seleccionada, Crianza, Rioja, Spain 2016

80% Tempranillo, 10% Marzuelo, 10% Graciano

Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 14%

Bodegas Sobreño, Finca Sobreño Tempranillo, Reserva, Toro, Spain 2014

100% Tempranillo

Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 14.5%

Alejandro Fernández Tinto Pesquera, Millenium, Gran Reserva, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2009

100% Tempranillo

Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 14%

Berselli & Solferino, Signature Collection Primitivo, Salento, Puglia, Italy 2017

100% Primitivo

Award: Bronze, 89 points | Alcohol: 14.5%

Clementi, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto, Italy 2009

65% Corvina, 30% Rondinella, 5% Molinara

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 16.5%

Dos Almas, Reserva Carménère, Colchagua, Chile 2016

100% Carmenère

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 13%

Barton & Guestier, Cabernet Sauvignon-Merlot, Médoc, Bordeaux, France 2018

60% Cabernet Sauvignon, 40% Merlot

Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 14%

Luna Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California, USA 2016

100% Cabernet Sauvignon

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 14.4%

Shottesbrooke, Single Vineyard Bush Vine Grenache, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2017

100% Grenache

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 14.5%

Joseph Castan, Château Croix d’Aumèdes Cuvée Réserve, Corbières, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2018

40% Carignan, 30% Syrah, 30% Grenache

Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 14.5%

St Hugo, Grenache-Shiraz-Mataro, Barossa, South Australia, Australia 2018

69% Grenache, 25% Shiraz, 6% Mataro

Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 14.4%

Domaine Baquière, La Massia, Corbières, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2018

80% Grenache, 20% Syrah

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 14%

Fortant Skalli, Grands Terroirs, Saint-Chinian Berlou, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2016

50% Carignan, 25% Syrah, 25% Mourvedre

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 14%

Soliterra, Priorat, Spain 2016

60% Cariñena, 20% Garnacha, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon

Award: Platinum, 96 points | Alcohol: 15%

Viticultors del Priorat, Morlanda, Priorat, Spain 2016

50% Garnacha, 50% Carignan

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 15%

Avantis Estate, Agios Chronos, Evia, Central Greece, Greece 2015

92% Shiraz, 8% Viognier

Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 14%

Capel Vale, Whispering Hill Single Vineyard Shiraz, Mount Barker, Western Australia, Australia 2018

100% Shiraz

Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 14%

Wirra Wirra, Woodhenge Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2016

100% Shiraz

Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 14.5%

John Duval, Eligo Shiraz, Barossa, South Australia, Australia 2016

100% Shiraz

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 14.5%

Monte da Ravasqueira, Reserva da Familia Touriga Nacional-Syrah, Alentejano, Portugal 2016

70% Syrah, 30% Touriga Nacional

Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 14%

Stobi, Veritas Private Reserve, Tikvesh, Povardarje, Macedonia 2015

100% Vranac

Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 14%

Chelti, Qvevri Saperavi, Kakheti, Georgia 2015

100% Saperavi

Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 14.5%

Ningxia Jiuximing Huang Co., Yuyue Marselan, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2018

95% Marselan, 5% Merlot

Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 15.8%

Dominio de la Vega, The End, Utiel Requena, Spain 2018

100% Sauvignon Blanc

Award: Bronze, 87 points | Alcohol: 14%

Monemvasia, Monemvasia-Malvasia, Monemvasia, Peloponnese, Greece 2012

60% Monemvassia, 20% Assyrtiko, 20% Kydonitsa

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 13.5%

Liaoning San He, Cai Long Ling Jin Ding Icewine, Huanren, Liaoning, China 2014

100% Vidal

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 12%

Isabella Winery, Little Beaver Riesling Icewine, Okanagan Valley, British Columbia, Canada 2018

100% Riesling

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 10.5%

Schloss Gobelsburg, Grüner Veltliner Eiswein, Niederösterreich, Austria 2018

100% Grüner Veltliner

Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol 8.5%

Florio, Donna Franca, Marsala Superiore Riserva, Sicily, Italy NV

100% Grillo

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 19%