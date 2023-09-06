Decanter magazine DWWA supplement: September 2023

A look inside the DWWA 2023 supplement:
INTRODUCTION
- Welcome and how to read the results in the DWWA 2023 awards supplement
- A welcome return for our DWWA global judges Co-Chair Andrew Jefford reflects on a year back at full strength in the DWWA judging panels
- DWWA by numbers A handy graphic breakdown of where in the world the top DWWA medals went this year
- The judging process Discover how our judging panels conduct the tastings and decide the medal-winning wines
- Meet the experts Introducing our four Co-Chairs, the Regional Chairs whose job it was to oversee panels, and the 236-strong battalion of judges
THE WINES
- The Best in Show Full tasting notes and background information on the 50 wines that triumphed over 18,200 other entries
- The Platinum medal-winning wines We present the 125 wines deemed by our judging panels to be the best in their respective regions
- The Gold medal-winning wines All of the 705 Gold winners, set out alphabetically by region (Silver and Bronze winners can be found at awards.decanter.com/DWWA/2023 )
-
Great value Golds New for 2023, we highlight the 10 very best value Gold medal winners, all priced at under £15 at the time of judging in May 2023
SHOPPING
- UK shopper’s guide A selection of the medal-winning wines you can find at UK supermarkets and merchants
BEHIND THE SCENES
- A drink with Victoria Stanage What it’s like to run the world’s biggest wine competition