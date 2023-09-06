{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MTRiOGFkMDFjY2M1NzllNTAwOTU4MDIwYjc1YmFjMTg0MzNmNjYyNzYyMGQwZGMwZmZlNDMyZjAyYWM5OGQzMQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine DWWA supplement: September 2023

Celebrating two decades of DWWA, the difference between where we are now and where we were then is justifiably scale. The exacting evaluation process for quality, however, carried out by a network of the world’s leading wine experts, remains fundamental. Topping records in 2023 with 18,250 wines evaluated from 57 countries, the painstaking but rewarding journey to award Bronze, Silver and Gold, Platinum and ultimately Best in Show is a collective achievement we have put to paper.
A look inside the DWWA 2023 supplement:

INTRODUCTION

  • Welcome and how to read the results in the DWWA 2023 awards supplement
  • A welcome return for our DWWA global judges Co-Chair Andrew Jefford reflects on a year back at full strength in the DWWA judging panels
  • DWWA by numbers A handy graphic breakdown of where in the world the top DWWA medals went this year
  • The judging  process Discover how our judging panels conduct the tastings and decide the medal-winning wines
  • Meet the experts Introducing our four Co-Chairs, the Regional Chairs whose job it was to oversee panels, and the 236-strong battalion of judges

Decanter magazine latest issue: September 2023

THE WINES

  • The Best in Show Full tasting notes and background information on the 50 wines that triumphed over 18,200 other entries
  • The Platinum medal-winning wines We present the 125 wines deemed by our judging panels to be the best in their respective regions
  • The Gold medal-winning wines All of the 705 Gold winners, set out alphabetically by region (Silver and Bronze winners can be found at awards.decanter.com/DWWA/2023 )
  • Great value Golds New for 2023, we highlight the 10 very best value Gold medal winners, all priced at under £15 at the time of judging in May 2023
    Silver and Bronze winners can be found on our results site here

SHOPPING

  • UK shopper’s guide A selection of the medal-winning wines you can find at UK supermarkets and merchants

BEHIND THE SCENES

  • A drink with Victoria Stanage What it’s like to run the world’s biggest wine competition

