Decanter magazine latest issue: September 2023

Explore South America with our September issue, including the rising wine scene in Brazil, high-altitude Malbecs, top picks from Uruguay and a travel guide for an unforgettable trip to Mendoza. Peruse our Napa Cabernet 2020 vintage report and learn more about Condrieu – along with recommendations to try. We also take a look at the wine industry’s gender gap and, in spirits, report on the premiumisation of white rum.
Inside the September 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • Napa Cabernet 2020 vintage report Jonathan Cristaldi reveals where to find the high points in a challenging year, with 40 top buys
  • South America’s winemakers take flight Amanda Barnes on the transformation that has occurred, and the personalities behind it
  • My top 20 high-altitude Malbec Alejandro Iglesias introduces 20 delicious Argentinian reds
  • Innovation in Brazil Decanter’s Julie Sheppard is impressed by the dynamism of its rising wine scene
  • Regional profile: Condrieu Matt Walls on just why these Viogniers inspire winemakers far and wide
  • Mind the gender gap Why has the world of fine wine been so male-dominated, asks Anne Krebiehl MW, as she meets a few female collectors bucking the trend

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five scotch whiskies to savour
  • White rum – the next tequila? Alicia Miller discovers that white rum is gaining a serious following

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairings for mature Burgundy Trained chef and Burgundy expert Charles Curtis MW cooks up delicious dishes to pair with older vintages
  • Travel: Five stunning days in Mendoza Sorrel Moseley-Williams sets out the itinerary for a wine trip you’ll never forget

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
  • Panel tasting: American Cabernet Franc Stylistic diversity was on show in a revealing tasting of wines from North and South
  • Panel tasting: US Chardonnay The cooler-climate wine regions of North America shone here
  • Expert’s choice: Uruguay Patricio Tapia picks 18 wines to showcase the country’s potential
  • Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20 chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news What’s new; focus on California
  • Americas on La Place Via Bordeaux: 15 releases for 2023, prefaced by Chris Mercer

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Andrew Jefford’s column Does exclusivity mean exclusion?
  • Guest column: Olly Smith His 10 Commandments for Greek wine
  • Wine to 5: Chris Ashton Wine logistics expert

Also out now: Decanter magazine DWWA supplement: September 2023

