Decanter magazine latest issue: September 2023

Inside the September 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- Napa Cabernet 2020 vintage report Jonathan Cristaldi reveals where to find the high points in a challenging year, with 40 top buys
- South America’s winemakers take flight Amanda Barnes on the transformation that has occurred, and the personalities behind it
- My top 20 high-altitude Malbec Alejandro Iglesias introduces 20 delicious Argentinian reds
- Innovation in Brazil Decanter’s Julie Sheppard is impressed by the dynamism of its rising wine scene
- Regional profile: Condrieu Matt Walls on just why these Viogniers inspire winemakers far and wide
- Mind the gender gap Why has the world of fine wine been so male-dominated, asks Anne Krebiehl MW, as she meets a few female collectors bucking the trend
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five scotch whiskies to savour
- White rum – the next tequila? Alicia Miller discovers that white rum is gaining a serious following
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairings for mature Burgundy Trained chef and Burgundy expert Charles Curtis MW cooks up delicious dishes to pair with older vintages
- Travel: Five stunning days in Mendoza Sorrel Moseley-Williams sets out the itinerary for a wine trip you’ll never forget
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
- Panel tasting: American Cabernet Franc Stylistic diversity was on show in a revealing tasting of wines from North and South
- Panel tasting: US Chardonnay The cooler-climate wine regions of North America shone here
- Expert’s choice: Uruguay Patricio Tapia picks 18 wines to showcase the country’s potential
- Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20 chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news What’s new; focus on California
- Americas on La Place Via Bordeaux: 15 releases for 2023, prefaced by Chris Mercer
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column Does exclusivity mean exclusion?
- Guest column: Olly Smith His 10 Commandments for Greek wine
- Wine to 5: Chris Ashton Wine logistics expert