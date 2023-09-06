Decanter magazine latest issue: September 2023

Explore South America with our September issue, including the rising wine scene in Brazil, high-altitude Malbecs, top picks from Uruguay and a travel guide for an unforgettable trip to Mendoza. Peruse our Napa Cabernet 2020 vintage report and learn more about Condrieu – along with recommendations to try. We also take a look at the wine industry’s gender gap and, in spirits, report on the premiumisation of white rum.