Decanter magazine latest issue: February 2021

INSIDE THE FEBRUARY 2021 EDITION OF DECANTER…

Features:

Wines of the Year (Part 2) The 43 best white, rosé, sweet, fortified and

orange wine selections tasted and enjoyed throughout 2020 by Decanter’s panel of experts and staff. (See last month’s issue for red and sparkling wine)

The 43 best white, rosé, sweet, fortified and orange wine selections tasted and enjoyed throughout 2020 by Decanter’s panel of experts and staff. (See last month’s issue for red and sparkling wine) Regional profile: Pic St-Loup – Andrew Jefford

Pic St-Loup – Andrew Jefford Decanter World Wine Awards: Top Northern Italian red wines

Top Northern Italian red wines Vintage preview: Burgundy 2019 – Charles Curtis MW

Burgundy 2019 – Charles Curtis MW Producer profile: Grosset Wines, Clare Valley – David Sly

Grosset Wines, Clare Valley – David Sly My top 20: Viogniers beyond the Rhône – Fiona Beckett

Viogniers beyond the Rhône – Fiona Beckett The great debate: sulphur dioxide in wine – Rupert Joy

Spirits:

Buying guide:

Panel tasting: Affordable California reds 84 wines tasted

Affordable California reds 84 wines tasted Expert’s choice: Oregon Pinot Noir – Charles Curtis MW

SPECIAL ITALY SUPPLEMENT INCLUDED

INSIDE…

Top 20 food-friendly wines

Decanter World Wine Awards Regional Chairs’ round-up

Piedmont: top vineyard sites in Barolo & Barbaresco – what wine lovers need to know

Prosecco pioneers

Expert’s choice: Valpolicella Andrea

Regulars:

The art of wine

A month in wine

Letters

Weekday wines

Weekend wines

Notes & queries

Next month

Good living:

Travel: 4 great European wine weekends – Fiona Sims

Collectors: