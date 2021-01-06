{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZWUyOTA5OGJkMTljNTgzZGNmMDE4MGJhMTc3ZmQ4MmUyMjU0YTYxZmM1NDQ3ZjlmYjkyNDg5ZjE1YjE4YzNkYQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: February 2021

Find out what's inside the latest issue of Decanter magazine...
INSIDE THE  FEBRUARY 2021 EDITION OF DECANTER…

Features:

  • Wines of the Year (Part 2) The 43 best white, rosé, sweet, fortified and
    orange wine selections tasted and enjoyed throughout 2020 by Decanter’s panel of experts and staff. (See last month’s issue for red and sparkling wine)
  • Regional profile: Pic St-Loup – Andrew Jefford
  • Decanter World Wine Awards: Top Northern Italian red wines
  • Vintage preview: Burgundy 2019 – Charles Curtis MW
  • Producer profile: Grosset Wines, Clare Valley –  David Sly
  • My top 20: Viogniers beyond the Rhône – Fiona Beckett
  • The great debate: sulphur dioxide in wine – Rupert Joy

Spirits:

Buying guide:

  • Panel tasting: Affordable California reds 84 wines tasted
  • Expert’s choice: Oregon Pinot Noir – Charles Curtis MW

SPECIAL ITALY SUPPLEMENT INCLUDED

INSIDE…

  • Top 20 food-friendly wines
  • Decanter World Wine Awards Regional Chairs’ round-up
  • Piedmont: top vineyard sites in Barolo & Barbaresco – what wine lovers need to know
  • Prosecco pioneers
  • Expert’s choice: Valpolicella Andrea

Regulars:

  • The art of wine
  • A month in wine
  • Letters
  • Weekday wines
  • Weekend wines
  • Notes & queries
  • Next month

Good living:

  • Travel: 4 great European wine weekends – Fiona Sims

Collectors:

  • Market watch
  • Fine wine price watch
  • Wine legends: Cape Mentelle, Cabernet Sauvignon 1983 – Stephen Brook

