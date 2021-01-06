Decanter magazine latest issue: February 2021

INSIDE THE FEBRUARY 2021 EDITION OF DECANTER…
Features:
-
Wines of the Year (Part 2) The 43 best white, rosé, sweet, fortified and
orange wine selections tasted and enjoyed throughout 2020 by Decanter’s panel of experts and staff. (See last month’s issue for red and sparkling wine)
- Regional profile: Pic St-Loup – Andrew Jefford
- Decanter World Wine Awards: Top Northern Italian red wines
- Vintage preview: Burgundy 2019 – Charles Curtis MW
- Producer profile: Grosset Wines, Clare Valley – David Sly
- My top 20: Viogniers beyond the Rhône – Fiona Beckett
- The great debate: sulphur dioxide in wine – Rupert Joy
Spirits:
- NEW – Distilled by Decanter: spirits news, insights, cocktail recipes and more…
- Low- and no-alcohol spirits – Julie Sheppard
Buying guide:
- Panel tasting: Affordable California reds 84 wines tasted
- Expert’s choice: Oregon Pinot Noir – Charles Curtis MW
SPECIAL ITALY SUPPLEMENT INCLUDED
INSIDE…
- Top 20 food-friendly wines
- Decanter World Wine Awards Regional Chairs’ round-up
- Piedmont: top vineyard sites in Barolo & Barbaresco – what wine lovers need to know
- Prosecco pioneers
- Expert’s choice: Valpolicella Andrea
Regulars:
- The art of wine
- A month in wine
- Letters
- Weekday wines
- Weekend wines
- Notes & queries
- Next month
Good living:
- Travel: 4 great European wine weekends – Fiona Sims
Collectors:
- Market watch
- Fine wine price watch
- Wine legends: Cape Mentelle, Cabernet Sauvignon 1983 – Stephen Brook