Decanter magazine latest issue: April 2024

Embrace Italy with our April issue, packed with travel ideas, regional analysis, food pairings and – of course – wines to try. Discover the names to watch with our guide to the bel paese's rising stars in winemaking, take inspiration from our guides to Umbria and Abruzzo and seek out the Langhe Nebbiolos packing a punch in both taste and value. Elsewhere, learn about sustainability in cocktail making and explore the Polkadraai Hills, a lesser-known corner of Stellenbosch.