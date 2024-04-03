Decanter magazine latest issue: April 2024

Inside the April 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- Italy’s future greats Tiziano Gaia asks some of Italy’s most respected winemaking names to nominate the rising stars in their regions
- My top 20 Langhe Nebbiolo These Piedmont reds offer approachable drinking as well as good value, says Aldo Fiordelli
- Brunello di Montalcino 2019 Michaela Morris is captivated by the new releases from a five-star vintage. Read her expert view, value picks and vintage highlights
- Producer profile: By Farr Tom Kline makes the most of a rare visit to the famed Geelong estate
- Regional profile: Polkadraai Hills Tim Atkin MW explains why the area is a must-discover for those who value elegance in their wines
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails – plus five great tequilas to seek out
- Sustainable cocktails Alicia Miller finds out what sustainability looks like when it comes to cocktails
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect Pairing: Chicken with grapes, olives & sage The late Russell Norman’s Florentine recipe, with suggested pairings
- Food matching: Lessons in Lambrusco Raffaele Mosca on a classic style that pairs beautifully with regional food specialities
- Travel: Umbria, wine lover’s guide Sarah Lane introduces the wineries most worth visiting
- Travel: Around Abruzzo Visit this under-explored region and taste the wines in their natural setting, suggests Sarah Lane
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Tasting highlights
- Panel tasting: Montepulciano 105 of these Abruzzo reds rated
- Panel tasting: Lugana whites 46 wines tasted by our experts
- Expert’s choice: Coastal Tuscany Filippo Magnani recommends 18 great white, rosé and red buys from the Tuscan riviera
- Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; rare whiskies; Tuscany in the spotlight
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column Wine needs the younger generations
- Guest column Aldo Fiordelli on the Italian love for bitterness
- Decanter Italy Experience 2024 Event photo highlights from our one-day tasting in London
- DWWA 2023 highlights Fifteen Malvazija and Teran wines to try
- Wine to 5: Marco Simonit Top vine pruning consultant