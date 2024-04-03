{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer YjZiNDJkMjQ2YzNmZTA3NDg0YzY5NjE2OGJiMjI0YWM5ZDc1Y2UxOTAyYWUwMTFjNDdkYWMwYTI2NDA5ZjIwOA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: April 2024

Embrace Italy with our April issue, packed with travel ideas, regional analysis, food pairings and – of course – wines to try. Discover the names to watch with our guide to the bel paese's rising stars in winemaking, take inspiration from our guides to Umbria and Abruzzo and seek out the Langhe Nebbiolos packing a punch in both taste and value. Elsewhere, learn about sustainability in cocktail making and explore the Polkadraai Hills, a lesser-known corner of Stellenbosch.
Inside the April 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • Italy’s future greats Tiziano Gaia asks some of Italy’s most respected winemaking names to nominate the rising stars in their regions
  • My top 20 Langhe Nebbiolo These Piedmont reds offer approachable drinking as well as good value, says Aldo Fiordelli
  • Brunello di Montalcino 2019 Michaela Morris is captivated by the new releases from a five-star vintage. Read her expert view, value picks and vintage highlights
  • Producer profile: By Farr Tom Kline makes the most of a rare visit to the famed Geelong estate
  • Regional profile: Polkadraai Hills Tim Atkin MW explains why the area is a must-discover for those who value elegance in their wines

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails – plus five great tequilas to seek out
  • Sustainable cocktails Alicia Miller finds out what sustainability looks like when it comes to cocktails

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect Pairing: Chicken with grapes, olives & sage The late Russell Norman’s Florentine recipe, with suggested pairings
  • Food matching: Lessons in Lambrusco Raffaele Mosca on a classic style that pairs beautifully with regional food specialities
  • Travel: Umbria, wine lover’s guide Sarah Lane introduces the wineries most worth visiting
  • Travel: Around Abruzzo Visit this under-explored region and taste the wines in their natural setting, suggests Sarah Lane

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Tasting highlights
  • Panel tasting: Montepulciano 105 of these Abruzzo reds rated
  • Panel tasting: Lugana whites 46 wines tasted by our experts
  • Expert’s choice: Coastal Tuscany Filippo Magnani recommends 18 great white, rosé and red buys from the Tuscan riviera
  • Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; rare whiskies; Tuscany in the spotlight

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Andrew Jefford’s column Wine needs the younger generations
  • Guest column Aldo Fiordelli on the Italian love for bitterness
  • Decanter Italy Experience 2024 Event photo highlights from our one-day tasting in London
  • DWWA 2023 highlights Fifteen Malvazija and Teran wines to try
  • Wine to 5: Marco Simonit Top vine pruning consultant

