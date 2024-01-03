{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MjFjZTA0ZTg5YjA4NmZkZDU1YjAwZDgyZDljMTdiNDk5MzU0MTYyZWYxMmZhZWJlZDBjMjI2MDY2ZmE4MzA0MQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: January 2024

Welcome in 2024 with Decanter's January issue, packed with wine insights to start the year in style. Wines of the Year celebrates favourites from last year, nominated and retasted by our experts, and features classics, quirky picks and value options. Our anniversary wine suggestions are perfect for those celebrating a milestone this year, while our Burgundy 2022 vintage preview offers an in-depth account of the scene across the region. For those embracing dry January, check out our guest column on the best drinks in the no/low category as well as our selection of alternative spirits.
Decanter Staff Decanter Staff

Inside the January 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • Wines of the Year The best wines of 2023, as nominated and tasted afresh by Decanter experts
  • Vintage preview: Burgundy 2022 In a hot vintage, ‘an abundant crop of hugely drinkable wines’, reports Charles Curtis MW
  • Around Australia in 20 wines Matthew Jukes is marking the 20th anniversary of his renowned 100 Best Australian Wines report
  • Anniversary wines for 2024 Anthony Rose scours the shelves and cellars for the perfect wines to mark your big celebrations in 2024

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five of the best low and no-alcohol spirits for dry January

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairing: 40-cloves-of- garlic chicken A one-pan-wonder from chef-author Claire Thomson
  • Travel: Vancouver Island, British Columbia A Pacific-facing island getaway with a ‘hidden gem’ wine region, guided by Nicole MacKay

BUYING GUIDE

  • How we taste Tina Gellie details the thorough process behind the scoring of wines in Decanter’s pages
  • Panel tasting: New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc 197 entries were tasted in a major appraisal that revealed six Outstanding wines, though some disappointments too
  • Panel tasting: Dolcetto Consistent quality among these fruit-focused Piedmont country reds, with 36 Highly recommended at 90-95pts
  • Expert’s choice: Alsace Pinot Noir Panos Kakaviatos picks 18 elegant reds that may surprise Pinot lovers
  • Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; what’s on the radar; Burgundy and Bordeaux

REGULAR

  • Meet the experts Decanter ‘s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Andrew Jefford’s column The joy of using non-‘serious’ wine glasses
  • Elaine Chukan Brown’s column The value of distinctive blends and hybrids for emerging regions
  • Guest column Chris Losh casts his expert eye over the best low and no-alcohol alternative drinks
  • DWWA 2023 highlights Fifteen Gold-winning Canadian wines
  • Wine to 5: Marinela Ivanova Beverage manager, on-board residential ship The World

Subscribe to the print magazine and enjoy great savings today

Pick up a cut-price subscription to Decanter, wherever in the world you are

or

Get access to this issue and previous issues dating back to 2013 with the Decanter Premium app

Gift a Decanter Premium subscription

Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads

Latest Wine News