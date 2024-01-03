Decanter magazine latest issue: January 2024

Inside the January 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- Wines of the Year The best wines of 2023, as nominated and tasted afresh by Decanter experts
- Vintage preview: Burgundy 2022 In a hot vintage, ‘an abundant crop of hugely drinkable wines’, reports Charles Curtis MW
- Around Australia in 20 wines Matthew Jukes is marking the 20th anniversary of his renowned 100 Best Australian Wines report
- Anniversary wines for 2024 Anthony Rose scours the shelves and cellars for the perfect wines to mark your big celebrations in 2024
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five of the best low and no-alcohol spirits for dry January
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing: 40-cloves-of- garlic chicken A one-pan-wonder from chef-author Claire Thomson
- Travel: Vancouver Island, British Columbia A Pacific-facing island getaway with a ‘hidden gem’ wine region, guided by Nicole MacKay
BUYING GUIDE
- How we taste Tina Gellie details the thorough process behind the scoring of wines in Decanter’s pages
- Panel tasting: New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc 197 entries were tasted in a major appraisal that revealed six Outstanding wines, though some disappointments too
- Panel tasting: Dolcetto Consistent quality among these fruit-focused Piedmont country reds, with 36 Highly recommended at 90-95pts
- Expert’s choice: Alsace Pinot Noir Panos Kakaviatos picks 18 elegant reds that may surprise Pinot lovers
- Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; what’s on the radar; Burgundy and Bordeaux
REGULAR
- Meet the experts Decanter ‘s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column The joy of using non-‘serious’ wine glasses
- Elaine Chukan Brown’s column The value of distinctive blends and hybrids for emerging regions
- Guest column Chris Losh casts his expert eye over the best low and no-alcohol alternative drinks
- DWWA 2023 highlights Fifteen Gold-winning Canadian wines
- Wine to 5: Marinela Ivanova Beverage manager, on-board residential ship The World