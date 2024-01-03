Decanter magazine latest issue: January 2024

Welcome in 2024 with Decanter's January issue, packed with wine insights to start the year in style. Wines of the Year celebrates favourites from last year, nominated and retasted by our experts, and features classics, quirky picks and value options. Our anniversary wine suggestions are perfect for those celebrating a milestone this year, while our Burgundy 2022 vintage preview offers an in-depth account of the scene across the region. For those embracing dry January, check out our guest column on the best drinks in the no/low category as well as our selection of alternative spirits.