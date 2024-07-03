{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer M2QzMjA1OWQwMTFhNTQ0YWQ2M2Q2NzU3OGExMzdhNzNlM2JlZjI3NWU1MTA4MGI2YzUxNzNiNzIwMDU1ZDMwMQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: July 2024

Our July issue brings you a great selection of picnic-ready wines to enjoy al fresco as well as recipes for tropical cocktails and inspiration for summer reading. We also present Decanter's verdict on the Bordeaux 2023 vintage including top buying options, shine a spotlight on Champagne's Côte des Blanc region and take a trip to Spain's Jerez.
Inside the July 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • Bordeaux 2023: Decanter verdict Bordeaux editor Georgie Hindle tasted the still-maturing 2023s with long-serving contributor Panos Kakaviatos. Discover their first impressions, and 60 selected top buys from the new vintage
  • En primeur: A stop-start story Charlie Leary charts the lengthy history of Bordeaux en primeur
  • South African white blends top 20 Malu Lambert picks 20 wines that impress: Chenin and far beyond
  • Côte des Blancs Lovers of blanc de blancs Champagne need to acquaint themselves with this part of the region, says Tom Hewson
  • Get out & about Hannah Crosbie picks 20 great buys for a summer of wine drinking al fresco
  • Pour yourself a good read Sophie Thorpe recommends five excellent recently published wine books

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails – plus five of the best mezcals to try
  • A taste of the tropics Laura Foster mixes up a selection of top tropical cocktails for summer drinking

Ukraine 2024

A sponsored supplement

Discover the key regions, local grape varieties and talented winemakers behind the exciting wines of Ukraine

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairing: Gazpacho Andaluz Spain provides the ideal wine matches for this month’s seasonal summer recipe
  • Travel: Exploring Sherry country Shawn Hennessey is our expert guide in Jerez, in Spain’s far south

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Tasting highlights
  • Panel tasting: Premium Spanish sparkling Full of character, 93 wines with 8 Outstanding
  • Panel tasting: Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 From this well-rated vintage, 43 wines, one Exceptional, 7 Outstanding
  • Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; Bordeaux 2023

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Andrew Jefford’s column Versatility in California
  • Guest column Katherine Cole on the mixed legacy of Rudolf Steiner
  • DWWA 2024 picks New winners: must-try white Burgundies
  • Wine to 5: Mathieu Chadronnier Bordeaux négociant

