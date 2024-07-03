Decanter magazine latest issue: July 2024

Inside the July 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- Bordeaux 2023: Decanter verdict Bordeaux editor Georgie Hindle tasted the still-maturing 2023s with long-serving contributor Panos Kakaviatos. Discover their first impressions, and 60 selected top buys from the new vintage
- En primeur: A stop-start story Charlie Leary charts the lengthy history of Bordeaux en primeur
- South African white blends top 20 Malu Lambert picks 20 wines that impress: Chenin and far beyond
- Côte des Blancs Lovers of blanc de blancs Champagne need to acquaint themselves with this part of the region, says Tom Hewson
- Get out & about Hannah Crosbie picks 20 great buys for a summer of wine drinking al fresco
- Pour yourself a good read Sophie Thorpe recommends five excellent recently published wine books
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails – plus five of the best mezcals to try
- A taste of the tropics Laura Foster mixes up a selection of top tropical cocktails for summer drinking
Ukraine 2024
A sponsored supplement
Discover the key regions, local grape varieties and talented winemakers behind the exciting wines of Ukraine
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing: Gazpacho Andaluz Spain provides the ideal wine matches for this month’s seasonal summer recipe
- Travel: Exploring Sherry country Shawn Hennessey is our expert guide in Jerez, in Spain’s far south
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Tasting highlights
- Panel tasting: Premium Spanish sparkling Full of character, 93 wines with 8 Outstanding
- Panel tasting: Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 From this well-rated vintage, 43 wines, one Exceptional, 7 Outstanding
- Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; Bordeaux 2023
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column Versatility in California
- Guest column Katherine Cole on the mixed legacy of Rudolf Steiner
- DWWA 2024 picks New winners: must-try white Burgundies
- Wine to 5: Mathieu Chadronnier Bordeaux négociant